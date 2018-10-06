Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

John Cena won his match at WWE SSD 2018 but people are flipping over his hair and not knockout punches!

From fellow wrestling legend JBL to Homer Simpson's hair, users on the microblogging site couldn't stop drawing parallels with John Cena's new look.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 6, 2018 7:57:06 pm

john cena, john cena wwe, WWE Super Show-Down, john cena new look, john cena hair memes, john cena memes, indian express, sports news, viral news Twitterati went crazy seeing John Cena’s new hair. (Source: WWE Universe/ Twitter)

WWE Super Show-Down 2018 in Australia marked the return of John Cena and quite naturally fans around the globe were excited. As he teamed up with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens in the thrilling bout, it was not his ‘sixth move of doom’ that got everyone talking online. Instead, the WWE and Hollywood star stole the show with his hair!

Yes, after donning the suave buzzcut looks for quite some time, the audience around the globe were little baffled to see his full head of hair and went pretty crazy as he flicked his hair during the match on the ring.

Soon, Twitterati went in a frenzy and turned it into a hit GIF while others couldn’t stop comparing it to other known stars. From fellow wrestling legend JBL to Homer Simpson’s hair, users on the microblogging site couldn’t stop drawing parallels. While some quipped maybe it’s a mid-life crisis, few wondered it was a wig.

However, one popular theory on the 41-year-old pro athlete’s new look was that his new locks is for his upcoming film Project X, where he replaced Sylvester Stallone.

What do you think about Cena’s new look? Tell us in the comments below.

