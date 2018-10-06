John Cena won his match at WWE SSD 2018 but people are flipping over his hair and not knockout punches!

Twitterati went crazy seeing John Cena’s new hair. (Source: WWE Universe/ Twitter)

WWE Super Show-Down 2018 in Australia marked the return of John Cena and quite naturally fans around the globe were excited. As he teamed up with Bobby Lashley to defeat Elias and Kevin Owens in the thrilling bout, it was not his ‘sixth move of doom’ that got everyone talking online. Instead, the WWE and Hollywood star stole the show with his hair!

Yes, after donning the suave buzzcut looks for quite some time, the audience around the globe were little baffled to see his full head of hair and went pretty crazy as he flicked his hair during the match on the ring.

Soon, Twitterati went in a frenzy and turned it into a hit GIF while others couldn’t stop comparing it to other known stars. From fellow wrestling legend JBL to Homer Simpson’s hair, users on the microblogging site couldn’t stop drawing parallels. While some quipped maybe it’s a mid-life crisis, few wondered it was a wig.

John Cena looks like a completely different person. I truly can’t decide if he looks better or worse. #WWESSD — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) October 6, 2018

Good to see John Cena and his totally not a midlife crisis hair at Wwe super showdown #wwessd pic.twitter.com/thBSHglCJl — Rome And Rains (@romeandrains) October 6, 2018

John Cena flicked his hair, he knows we’re talking about his hair. #WWESSD — Ofi. (@Ofizilla) October 6, 2018

I can’t get over John Cena’s hair. Put a mustache on him and he looks like Ned Flanders without a shirt on. #WWESSD — 🎃 Kayfabe Candyass (@PlanetKayfabe) October 6, 2018

John Cena with hair looks like ‘Cool Guy Political Candidate’ trying to connect with the young vote#WWESSD pic.twitter.com/4KCaAGV91n — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) October 6, 2018

John Cena looks like Mark Wahlberg with hair, Wtf. #WWESSD — Ákshay (@Akmathurx) October 6, 2018

“See Nikki, I can change. My hair says it all” Things John Cena probably wanted to say #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/lrDE2aYzUw — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) October 6, 2018

Um….john Cena is starting to look like someone…. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/c5bSkWVzaW — CM Smiley (@smileybabiboo) October 6, 2018

Cena looks like he’s got his hair cut for the first day of school #WWESSD — Laurie Blake (@ElFakidor) October 6, 2018

John Cena looking suspiciously like Homer Simpson 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jE3H9HUOFa — CHARLIE 🐝 (@what_char_said_) October 6, 2018

John Cena’s gone into the barber with a photo of JBL #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/lbUtDfVp2O — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) October 6, 2018

Why does John cena suddenly look like a massive Joseph gordon levitt #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/lXA9xb1xis — 47k (@fortyseventhou) October 6, 2018

Why does John Cena look like JBL and Mark Walberg at the same time?#WWESuperShowDown pic.twitter.com/2wPt6r3qjQ — Keda Hubbard is a Caps fan 24/7 (@yeahuknowit1991) October 6, 2018

Why does John cena look like shrek with his new haircut 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/lQZtKL3sux — 👻PhantoMarco👻 (@DtxMarco) October 6, 2018

John Cena looks like he’s a stay at home dad with that haircut.#WWESSD — Ryan Beck (@beck_ryan8) October 6, 2018

John Cena has arrived with a combover and instantly looks deep into his 50’s and divorced. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/uA8XLxcJPn — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) October 6, 2018

I don’t know why this image of John Cena with hair makes me feel uncomfortable… pic.twitter.com/Y05OdJRCN0 — meh. (@BantersaurusDev) October 6, 2018

Has John Cena borrowed Shawn Michaels hair? #WWESSD — swtn (@unique_diot) October 6, 2018

We need to discuss @JohnCena and his hair. He looks like Simple Jack. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/xrAdLZSAEn — Artie Aldarondo (@ajstonebaybay) October 6, 2018

However, one popular theory on the 41-year-old pro athlete’s new look was that his new locks is for his upcoming film Project X, where he replaced Sylvester Stallone.

What do you think about Cena’s new look? Tell us in the comments below.

