John Cena meets fan with Down syndrome who escaped Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted millions of people to flee their hometowns for safer places across the world. Misha Rohozhyn, a 19-year-old boy with Down Syndrome, is one of them.

When Russian bombs destroyed Liana Rohozhyna’s home in the port city of Mariupol, she knew she had to leave the country with her son Misha. To help Misha cope and make sense of their difficult escape plan, Liana told him that they are leaving Ukraine to find his favourite celebrity and US pro wrestler John Cena.

While the war in Ukraine has been hard on everyone, it makes life especially precarious for people with disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism as they are often hypersensitive to loud sounds, change of routine, and become restless in crowded places such as bomb shelters.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, after a tedious journey, Misha and his mother arrived in The Netherlands last month. When John Cena got to know about their story, he decided to meet them. On June 4, John Cena met Misha and spent a whole afternoon with him. His mother told the Wall Street Journal that she saw Misha smiling for the first time in a long while after he met Cena.

The world doesn’t have enough heroes but we have @JohnCena and frankly I’m grateful for him!! — 🌺🎀Olivia 🌸⚘ (@OliverSays2) June 11, 2022

I confess. I did not know who John Cena was when I saw this post. I do not follow wrestling or much of popular culture for that matter. But this is who I wish I was consistently, and who I wish we all would be. — Tia Will (@medwoman1) June 11, 2022

Apparently John Cena has the most appearances for the Make A Wish Foundation ever. I’m sure I’ve read that he never turns down a request. He’s made over 650 wishes come true. Absolute legend of a man. — Leo Varadkardashian (@varadkardashian) June 11, 2022

I met @JohnCena during a WWE event while working security at the event. I am a combat veteran & have a battlefield cross tattoo, which he saw. He talked to me for about 30 mins & would not allow himself be pulled away the entire conversation. He is an AMAZING human being. — 🏀 Joosh 🏀 (@joshuaesra) June 11, 2022

John Cena is just an amazing individual. Don’t think I’ve ever seen a bad story about him, never sits still just seems to go the extra mile to be a super hero to kids! Inspirational — the cartoon gooner (@mycartoonself) June 11, 2022

One of these videos show up every few months where John goes out of his way to do something cool for people who deserve a pick me up and it’s just so freaking cool. The guy is a winning human being. So good. — Nolan (@GunslingerNolan) June 11, 2022

Okay, weeping now. This has taken my breath away. A thousand blessings upon your head John Cena, and upon Misha and his mother. ❤️❤️❤️ — Chrissie MacAlister (@xxtedygirl54xx) June 11, 2022

The video of their interaction was posted on social media by World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this week. Soon, it went viral with people appreciating Cena’s gesture.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Apparently John Cena has the most appearances for the Make A Wish Foundation ever. I’m sure I’ve read that he never turns down a request. He’s made over 650 wishes come true. Absolute legend of a man.”