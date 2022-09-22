John Cena creates world record for most wishes granted through Make-A-Wish Foundation

In 2002, actor and 16-time WWE world champion John Cena granted his first wish through the Make-A-Wish-Foundation. In the subsequent two decades, he went on to fulfil almost 650 wishes for critically ill children across the world.

The Guinness World Records announced on Tuesday that Cena had set a world record for “the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation”. So far no individual has granted more than 200 wishes, which makes Cena’s record even more special.

In conversation with Reuters about his involvement with the foundation, Cena said, “If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing.” He added, “If I can offer a fantastic experience, I’ll be first in line to do my part.”

New record: Most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation – 650 by @JohnCena The @WWE superstar turned actor has over double the amount of wishes granted than anybody else!https://t.co/M2DkCj0IYe — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 21, 2022

He’s amazing for being able to do this, must be so hard. @JohnCena well done! — TheHairyGorilla (@1StarImpact) September 21, 2022

A worthy record. What a man. — GP24IE (@GregPower12) September 22, 2022

Legend. So much respect that he makes the time for this — James Groves 🦢 (@jimbog83) September 21, 2022

This is why I love John Cena. He does these things for and doesn’t even expect anything in return. It’s hard to find people like him these days. — ᴡ ɪ ʟ ʟ ᴏ ᴡ (@Willow_Vermont) September 21, 2022

This world does not deserve John Cena. — Jethro Jones (@JethroJones_) September 21, 2022

It’s impossible to hate this man — Rasslin’ Addicts Podcast (@RasslinAddicts) September 21, 2022

This is beautiful! ❤️ — Roman Atwood (@RomanAtwood) September 21, 2022

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a 42-year-old non-profit that helps in fulfilling the wishes of children (aged between 2 to 18) who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Cena not only meets kids and fans through the foundation but also responds to stories and requests from social media and news outlets. In June, he met his fan named Misha Rohozhyn, a 19-year-old boy with Down syndrome who escaped from Ukraine’s Mariupol city after it was bombed by Russia. Cena got to know about Misha’s wish of meeting him from a Wall Street Journal report.