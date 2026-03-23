‘No Gucci, no nannies, only economy flights’: why this billionaire refuses to spoil his 8 children

British billionaire John Caudwell has said wealth should never create a sense of entitlement and that he implemented firm parenting rules to ensure his eight children grow up disciplined, financially responsible, and grounded.

Speaking to Business Insider, Caudwell, whose fortune is estimated at over $4 billion, explained that his philosophy is influenced by his own upbringing in Stoke-on-Trent, England, where he had “next to nothing”. While he wants his children to live comfortably, he is careful not to “overcorrect” by giving them excessive privilege. “Everybody wants to be spoiled,” he said, “but it’s very important we keep our kids’ feet on the ground.”

Caudwell said that his younger children and partner fly economy on budget airlines, while he may occasionally choose business class. Private jets, however, are not an option. “We have to demonstrate to them what normal life is like,” he said, noting that even trips on a superyacht are mostly “a treat for me”, rather than a family norm.

Further, he said his children are dressed in high-street brands like Zara and Primark instead of luxury labels such as Gucci. “If you go to Gucci and pay a thousand pounds, are the kids any happier? No, they are not,” he said.

“When it comes to spoiling, one early mistake we made was buying them too much at Christmas. Not expensive gifts, but too many of them. They’d scramble through all the boxes and end up playing with a cardboard box. Now, we take a much more frugal approach; two or three Christmas presents are more than enough,” Business Insider quoted Caudwell as saying.

Caudwell also avoids relying on outside help for raising his children. He shared that his household does not employ nannies and instead leans on structured school routines to instil discipline and consistency. Only two housekeepers assist with domestic tasks. He believes that schools provide “discipline, entertainment, interest, and education” all at once.

Even mealtimes are guided by moderation. The children are not encouraged to order lavish dishes, and wasting food is discouraged. Meals are kept simple, often shared, with indulgence treated as an occasional privilege rather than a regular habit.

“Always tell your children you love them,” he said.