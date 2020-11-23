Watch: Terrifying video of jogger’s narrow escape from speeding train

As per the Network Rail website, up to 121 trains per day pass over Ridgway Path level crossing at high speeds.

A jogger wearing headphones was nearly hit by a train when he crossed the railway track unaware that the locomotive was approaching. The video of the terrifying moment is now making the rounds on social media.

According to Network Rail, the driver of a Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service reported the incident shortly after 8.30 am on November 6. The incident happened at the Ridgeway Path level crossing in Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, South East London.

The footage shows the jogger using the level crossing when the approaching train was only metres away.

Take a look here:

🤔Q: When is running NOT good for your health? 😡A: WHEN YOU RUN OUT IN FRONT OF A TRAIN❗️🤬 *Unbelievable stupidity* from a jogger using a level crossing without looking! An approaching train just metres away⚠️#LevelCrossingSafety #CrossWithCare ➡️ https://t.co/CuEku4v8mG pic.twitter.com/XvYlkXpJbB — Network Rail (@networkrail) November 17, 2020

Responding to the incident, Rhys Evans, level crossing manager at Network Rail, warned that all crossings should be approached with caution.

“The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway. Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing,” he added.

