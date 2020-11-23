Watch: Terrifying video of jogger’s narrow escape from speeding train

scorecardresearch
"No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway," Rhys Evans, level crossing manager at Network Rail, said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 23, 2020 8:40:48 pm
Rail track crossing, train accident, jogger with headphone cross over, Network Rail, south east London, Viral video, distracted rail crossover video, man almost gets hit by train, jogger with headphone escapes train accident, Train accident escape viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.As per the Network Rail website, up to 121 trains per day pass over Ridgway Path level crossing at high speeds.

A jogger wearing headphones was nearly hit by a train when he crossed the railway track unaware that the locomotive was approaching. The video of the terrifying moment is now making the rounds on social media.

According to Network Rail, the driver of a Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service reported the incident shortly after 8.30 am on November 6. The incident happened at the Ridgeway Path level crossing in Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, South East London.

The footage shows the jogger using the level crossing when the approaching train was only metres away.

Take a look here:

Responding to the incident, Rhys Evans, level crossing manager at Network Rail, warned that all crossings should be approached with caution.

“The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway. Additionally, you must always remove headphones when using a level crossing,” he added.

As per the Network Rail website, up to 121 trains per day pass over Ridgway Path level crossing at high speeds.

