Chrissy Teigen unfollowed by POTUS again, model shares ‘breakup story’ online

The fact that her request was met, left many in splits online.

Chrissy Teigen and the official Twitter handle of the US President have a long history of unfollowing. And only a little over a month since it was unblocked by the infamous handle, the profile of model and singer John Legend’s celeb wife was unfollowed once again by POTUS. However, this time it’s for a sweet reason.

On Tuesday, the model-turned TV personality had an unusual request for US President Joe Biden — to unfollow her on the micro-blogging site saying it was necessary for her to “flourish.” And believe it or not, the request was met quickly and the 35-year-old star shared their “breakup story” online.

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” Teigen wrote.

The TV personality and cookbook author is one of the most popular American celebrities known for her honest and candid takes on various issues — including political ones. However, her criticisms of the former president drew the ire of Donald Trump and she was blocked on the official POTUS account. Although Biden had reversed Trump’s legacy, Teigen proved that with great power comes great responsibility, and she clearly wasn’t fully on board with it.

Taking to Instagram, she shared screenshots showing a decrease in following count on the POTUS handle, after she was removed from the list. “A breakup story 😭 need some Ben and Jerry’s,” she remarked.

As Teigen was unfollowed, she immediately unleashed a profanity-laden celebratory post on the platform saying, “I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!”. The mother-of-two had previously been open about the stress of having such a high-powered follower.

The US celeb became one of the first people, and only non-political or government official to be followed by @POTUS when Biden took office in January. Teigen reacted in pure amazement on realising that she is the only celebrity outside the White House circle that the 78-year-old president chose to follow, after she had made a public request.

At the time, Teigen appeared to be pleased with her new follower, adding, “…my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s

tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged”. However, she had expressed her concerns if the account would follow her for four years. Although she probably didn’t anticipate that it would be her who would request the unfollow this time around.

As the news about the unfollowing was shared online, it got many talking online. While some joked that “at least our President now listens”, others quipped she is simply ordering POTUS. But there were many who said they understood her feelings.

