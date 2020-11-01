‘That’s what I do’: Barack Obama shows off basketball skills while on campaign trail for Biden

In the 20-second clip, the 59-year-old is seen taking a corner shot from the 3-point line. (Source: @BarackObama/Twitter)

During a Michigan campaign stop for his former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama left many stunned after he walked into a basketball court and scored an effortless basket from quite a distance.

“That’s what I do,” Obama can be heard saying in a video, which has now gone viral after he shared it from his official Twitter account. In the 20-second clip, which has been viewed over six million times, the 59-year-old is seen taking a corner shot from the 3-point line and scoring without breaking a sweat.

Watch the video here:

The video was initially shared by the Biden campaign’s travelling digital director Olivia Raisner, who was clearly impressed with the shot, tweeted, “so this was absolutely insane”.

According to a CNN report, Obama, who played JV and varsity basketball at Hawaii’s Punahou School, would often play basketball during his rise to political prominence and kept it up during his time in the White House.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020

Honestly what can’t he do. — WomenForBidenHarris (@Women4Biden) October 31, 2020

We deserve more of this bromance.❤ pic.twitter.com/zsP6Z8YYfs — Benedicta Weir (@adzo72) October 31, 2020

We will. — Jan Nickerson (@MVYRD) October 31, 2020

