Here’s why ‘Iranian people’ is trending on Twitter after Joe Biden’s SOTU 2022 speech

As US President Joe Biden took the podium to address the nation in his first State of the Union (SOTU) speech, he stood in solidarity with the Ukrainians against Russian aggression. However, on social media, it was “Iranian people” that dominated the conversation, after a gaffe by Biden.

Iranians trended on Twitter not just in the US but around the world after, in the slip of tongue, Biden said “Iranians” instead of “Ukrainians” during his speech to the US Congress. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden was heard in his emotional appeal to stop the conflict.

The mistake was caught instantly by almost everyone, not just by those watching Biden speak on television but also inside the hall. A small clip of US Vice-President Kamala Harris mouthing “Ukrainian” caught by eagle-eyed Twitteratis, too started doing rounds, as people were left surprised by the awkward moment.

Kamala appears to mouth “Ukrainian” after Biden accidentally said “Iranian.”pic.twitter.com/hF0tqFfIZo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 2, 2022

As jokes and memes took over, people sarcastically claimed Putin can never win the hearts of the “Iranian people”. A video of another lawmaker donning a blue-and-yellow scarf looking miffed at the mistake, too went viral.

BREAKING: Biden announces unconventional plan to win the hearts and souls of Iranian people in Kyiv… Not from @TheBabylonBee#SOTU2022 pic.twitter.com/hVxYTGjxz4 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 2, 2022

However, there were many who said it was just a moment where he was probably trying hard to overcome his stuttering problems. In the past, the politician has openly spoken but openly about stuttering and how it affects him as a public speaker.

People making fun of President Biden for his pronunciation of Ukraine & claiming he said Iranian should reconsider the cruelty of their words – the man overcame a stutter to become a senator, vice president & President of the United States. How many of you have done that? — Oeishik🎱 (@NoOneUnscripted) March 2, 2022

#Iranian #SOTU So Biden has a lifelong stutter. How about a little grace for the man. I’d like to see these critics overcome similar obstacles and tragedies and then speak before the world. — stronger together (@adean_dean) March 2, 2022

The entirety of Twitter is yet again over analyzing speech flubs from a man with a known stutter. Yes, he said Iranian. EVERYONE knew what he meant. #SOTU — Chris Coxᵍᵐ (@chriscox4real) March 2, 2022

Fake News, he said Uranian not Iranian, they man is 79, up all hrs dealing with the biggest crisis in decades and overcame a stutter.

Focus on the substance of his speech and not a slight mispronunciation. #SOTU2022 #SOTU #PresidentBiden — Mark Foley (@mecafolidas) March 2, 2022

Here’s how reacted to Biden’s “Iranian people” mistake.

Did Biden just say Putin is encircling Kyiv but he’ll never win the heart and soul of the Iranian people? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2022

Biden: “Putin will never gain the hearts and minds of the Iranian people!” That’s a relief. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 2, 2022

Ukrainians are Iranian? — Imam of Peace 🕊 (@Imamofpeace) March 2, 2022

The IRANIAN PEOPLE. WE STAND WITH YOU! — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 2, 2022

Iranian people right now.. pic.twitter.com/3OyBIJaEJ9 — uncle liam (@real_will24) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden spent the last week practicing the SOTU speech and all anyone will remember is “the Iranian

People” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 2, 2022

I mean, Biden is technically correct, Putin will never win the hearts and souls of the Iranian people by encircling Kyiv with tanks. — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) March 2, 2022

Who cares if President Biden accidentally said “Iranian People” instead of “Ukrainian People”. Donald Trump has said a lot of stupid throughout his entire life. “COVID is a hoax” “Person. Man. Woman. Camera. TV.” “Mexico will pay for the wall.” “I’m the chosen one.” — 🌊🇺🇸Female Patriot Serena 🌊🇺🇸 (@USPatriotSerena) March 2, 2022

Beginning his address on Tuesday, Biden asked lawmakers in the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech with Ukraine’s ambassador to the US present as a guest of first lady Jill Biden. Many lawmakers were also seen wearing lapel pins in Ukraine’s flag colours honouring its people.