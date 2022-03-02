scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Here’s why ‘Iranian people’ is trending on Twitter after Joe Biden’s SOTU 2022 speech

Iranians trended on Twitter not just in the US but around the world after, in the slip of tongue, Biden said “Iranians” instead of “Ukrainians” during his speech to the US Congress.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 2, 2022 2:04:41 pm
Joe Biden, State of the Union, biden iranian, biden iranian gaffe, ukranian iranian mistake, iranian people biden sotu, indian expressPresident Joe Biden recognises the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, during his State of the Union address in the House chamber.

As US President Joe Biden took the podium to address the nation in his first State of the Union (SOTU) speech, he stood in solidarity with the Ukrainians against Russian aggression. However, on social media, it was “Iranian people” that dominated the conversation, after a gaffe by Biden.

Iranians trended on Twitter not just in the US but around the world after, in the slip of tongue, Biden said “Iranians” instead of “Ukrainians” during his speech to the US Congress. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden was heard in his emotional appeal to stop the conflict.

ALSO WATCH |When Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stole the show on Dancing with the Stars

Watch the moment here:

The mistake was caught instantly by almost everyone, not just by those watching Biden speak on television but also inside the hall. A small clip of US Vice-President Kamala Harris mouthing “Ukrainian” caught by eagle-eyed Twitteratis, too started doing rounds, as people were left surprised by the awkward moment.

As jokes and memes took over, people sarcastically claimed Putin can never win the hearts of the “Iranian people”. A video of another lawmaker donning a blue-and-yellow scarf looking miffed at the mistake, too went viral.

However, there were many who said it was just a moment where he was probably trying hard to overcome his stuttering problems. In the past, the politician has openly spoken but openly about stuttering and how it affects him as a public speaker.

Here’s how reacted to Biden’s “Iranian people” mistake.

Beginning his address on Tuesday, Biden asked lawmakers in the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech with Ukraine’s ambassador to the US present as a guest of first lady Jill Biden. Many lawmakers were also seen wearing lapel pins in Ukraine’s flag colours honouring its people.

