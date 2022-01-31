‘From one train guy to another’: Joe Biden shares letter by 10-yr-old excited about Amtrak trains

While airplanes, choppers and luxury cars may be associated with the most common mode of transportation for politicians, US President Joe Biden often vouches for his numerous journeys via trains. Now, when a child wrote a letter expressing his love for locomotives, the POTUS couldn’t help but reply.

In a sweet note, alongside a drawing of an blue-and-white train, a 10-year-old boy identified as Connor said he can’t wait to see these “awesome Amtrak trains” in the future”. Biden is known to be a regular commuter on Amtrak as he commuted home to Delaware each day from Washington for decades during his time as a US Senator and Vice-President. His love for train travel even earned a moniker of “Amtrak Joe” by American Press.

“Maybe we can ride on one together some day,” the little boy added in his letter in a nod to Biden’s extensive journeys for years. According to a CNN, he “took roughly 8,000 round trips on that same route during his time as senator and vice-president” and even left Washington by train on his final day serving in the Obama administration.

“From one train guy to another: same. Thanks for the letter and drawing, Connor. You’ve got quite the talent,” the 46th US President wrote, sharing the letter on his social media handles.

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation, which has more than 30 train routes throughout the United States, and some parts of Canada, Amtrak travels to over 500 destinations in 46 states.

“Amtrak doesn’t just carry us from one place to another — it makes things possible that otherwise wouldn’t be,” Biden wrote in a 2010 article he authored for Amtrak’s Arrive magazine.

In Biden’s long political career, he is known for advocating for Amtrak funding. After Obama won the presidential election, the first and second families had created a big buzz for travelling together via the railway for their inauguration in 2009.

In fact, for his 2021 inauguration, Biden had to forego his Amtrak trip to Washington over security concerns.