Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Joe Biden plays ‘Despacito’ on campaign trail in Florida, videos sparks debate online as Trump pokes fun

The moment has inspired jokes and memes with #Despacito trending on Twitter once again. Soon, Donald Trump too joined in retweeting a manipulated video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 7:22:44 pm
Joe Biden, Joe Biden despacito video, biden luis fonsi despacito video, Hispanic Heritage Month, trump biden despacito fake video, viral videos, indian expressDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Joe Biden turned to music to gather support among Latinos as he made his first trip to Florida on the campaign trail. The Democratic presidential nominee caught the attention of many as he played ‘Despacito’ on his phone in a bid to connect to Hispanic voters. The video of the former vice-president has taken social media by storm and even made him a subject of Trump’s jibe.

At a campaign event in Kissimmee, after famous American-Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi introduced him before the audience, Biden took out his mobile phone and played the 2017’s most popular single from the podium, taking audience and the performer by surprise. “I just have one thing to say,” Biden began as he looked down at his phone. “Hang on here.”

“I’ll tell you what — if I had the talent of any one of these people, I’d be elected president by acclamation,” Biden quipped after playing the song for a few seconds.

Watch the video here:

The moment has spawned jokes and memes with #Despacito trending on Twitter once again, and many changing the audio of the actual video with a song they thought would be better. His gesture didn’t impresses everyone, but many defended him saying he did it out of respect to Fonsi.

Things took a political turn when US President Trump joined the fray. However, he shared a video what Twitter dubbed as a “manipulated media”, where it wasn’t ‘Despacito’ playing from Biden’s phone but NWA’s notorious 1988 single ‘F*** tha Police’. “What is this all about?” Trump wrote while retweeting a fan-made video to poke fun at Biden.

However, the altered video got the POTUS trolled instead as the internet started slamming him over his Town Hall hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania instead, where in a gaffe, he said “herd mentality” instead of “herd immunity”.

“More than any other time, the Hispanic community, Latino community holds in the palm of their hand the destiny of this country,” Biden said Tuesday during a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event in Kissimmee. “You can decide the direction of this country.”

Th 77-year-old also drew on the support of Ricky Martin, who called on all Puerto Ricans reminding them of Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria in 2017, when he threw paper towels into a crowd demanding financial relief.

An NBC-Marist poll released last week found Latinos in the state being evenly divided between Biden and Trump. To regain lost ground, Biden made the case Tuesday night that he would be a better president for Hispanics than Trump, touting his commitment to immigration reform and a new plan to support Puerto Rico’s economy.

“Donald Trump has failed the Hispanic community time and time again, and that’s not a secret,” Biden said. “Whether it’s in his heinous act of separating children from their families at our border, or his repeated attacks on Dreamers, or his neglect of the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, or his repeated failures to make sure essential workers have the personal protective equipment they need.”

[with inputs from AP]

