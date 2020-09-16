Joe Biden plays ‘Despacito’ on campaign trail in Florida, videos sparks debate online as Trump pokes fun

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden spoke during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Joe Biden turned to music to gather support among Latinos as he made his first trip to Florida on the campaign trail. The Democratic presidential nominee caught the attention of many as he played ‘Despacito’ on his phone in a bid to connect to Hispanic voters. The video of the former vice-president has taken social media by storm and even made him a subject of Trump’s jibe.

At a campaign event in Kissimmee, after famous American-Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi introduced him before the audience, Biden took out his mobile phone and played the 2017’s most popular single from the podium, taking audience and the performer by surprise. “I just have one thing to say,” Biden began as he looked down at his phone. “Hang on here.”

“I’ll tell you what — if I had the talent of any one of these people, I’d be elected president by acclamation,” Biden quipped after playing the song for a few seconds.

Watch the video here:

.@JoeBiden steps out and starts playing Despacito from his phone. pic.twitter.com/V5lkUBOoCb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2020

The moment has spawned jokes and memes with #Despacito trending on Twitter once again, and many changing the audio of the actual video with a song they thought would be better. His gesture didn’t impresses everyone, but many defended him saying he did it out of respect to Fonsi.

Does @JoeBiden realize that Despacito means “slowly”? Fits well with Slow Joe https://t.co/7i6DzWwlSH — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) September 16, 2020

AM I LOSING MY MIND — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) September 16, 2020

I can’t wait until he plays Gangnam Style for Asians. — Tweet4Yang 🧢 (@Tweet4Yang) September 16, 2020

The guy who introduced him is the singer of the song & he played it out if respect! — Sarah K (@Sarahkirk40) September 16, 2020

Yeah, because playing a song that has a sexual connotation, no matter how popular it became, is really going to convince Latinos! Does he think Hispanics are so superficial they make decisions based on what songs you like? Good Grief, what an insult! 😳🤦🏻‍♀️ Stop pandering! https://t.co/9hHrRiW89E — 🇺🇸🇵🇷Dania Alexandrino🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DaniaPeriodista) September 16, 2020

This is patronizing and I say that as a Latino https://t.co/zsTNEw4gaz — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2020

Pretty sure this was one of the few choices @JoeBiden made on his own recently. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png “Hey guys, I know how to win over Hispanics. These people will love it. Where’s my phone?” https://t.co/cfInEyfgAH — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 16, 2020

It was Biden’s idea. Luis Fonsi, the guy who sings the song, had just introduced him. So Biden pulled his phone out, looked up the song and played 20 seconds of it. It got a laugh because it was cute and funny. You even hear Biden say, hang on a sec. This wasn’t planned. — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) September 16, 2020

This is a President that gets it!! Great use of Art & Culture to connect with our great Diversity!! Puts you in a great mood!! 🕺😀💃@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris #VoteBidenHarris2020 #DespacitoJoe #Despacito https://t.co/EVHAcAGQub — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) September 16, 2020

Things took a political turn when US President Trump joined the fray. However, he shared a video what Twitter dubbed as a “manipulated media”, where it wasn’t ‘Despacito’ playing from Biden’s phone but NWA’s notorious 1988 single ‘F*** tha Police’. “What is this all about?” Trump wrote while retweeting a fan-made video to poke fun at Biden.

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

However, the altered video got the POTUS trolled instead as the internet started slamming him over his Town Hall hosted by ABC News from the battleground state of Pennsylvania instead, where in a gaffe, he said “herd mentality” instead of “herd immunity”.

What is this all about?pic.twitter.com/l6spYTL25H — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 16, 2020

Retweeted by the one person who’s used the phrase “fake news” more than anyone. Deflection much. — Chole_Wess (@CholeWess) September 16, 2020

You’re a conman, not a president. Delete your account. https://t.co/W1ZAZPOpMK — Joe Conason (@JoeConason) September 16, 2020

Raise your hand if you think that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office immediately. — Lara (@DPWIMM) September 16, 2e020

“More than any other time, the Hispanic community, Latino community holds in the palm of their hand the destiny of this country,” Biden said Tuesday during a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event in Kissimmee. “You can decide the direction of this country.”

Th 77-year-old also drew on the support of Ricky Martin, who called on all Puerto Ricans reminding them of Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria in 2017, when he threw paper towels into a crowd demanding financial relief.

An NBC-Marist poll released last week found Latinos in the state being evenly divided between Biden and Trump. To regain lost ground, Biden made the case Tuesday night that he would be a better president for Hispanics than Trump, touting his commitment to immigration reform and a new plan to support Puerto Rico’s economy.

“Donald Trump has failed the Hispanic community time and time again, and that’s not a secret,” Biden said. “Whether it’s in his heinous act of separating children from their families at our border, or his repeated attacks on Dreamers, or his neglect of the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, or his repeated failures to make sure essential workers have the personal protective equipment they need.”

[with inputs from AP]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd