As Joe Biden’s win is confirmed by department, people celebrate his victory ‘again’

People have officially lost track how many times Biden and Harris have won each states.

Even though Joe Biden were declared as President-elect on November 7, President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat. That has meant every time a state certifies the Democrat candidate’s victory his supporters celebrated his victory. So when a fresh declaration of the victory came, celebrations were understandably a little muted on social media.

On Monday, the head of the General Services Administration, finally wrote a letter to Biden approving his administration’s transition. The letter came after Georgia, Pennsylvania re-confirmed he won the state along with Michigan and Wisconsin. The Nevada Supreme Court also made Biden’s victory in the state official on Tuesday.

Here’s how people have reacted to the latest development that confirmed his victory:

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for winning the election today for the 4th or 5th time… I’ve lost count TBH — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) November 23, 2020

Every time @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris win the election (again) an angel gets it’s wings. — Rep. Malcolm “Biden/Harris WON” Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) November 24, 2020

Congratulations to Joe Biden for winning Michigan for the 75th time this month. https://t.co/CcqYuyLCWh — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) November 23, 2020

I think 🤔 that we should start a drinking 🥃 game….every time Biden re-wins another state we ALL take a shot 🥃!! — Calvin Burford (@calvinwburford) November 24, 2020

I gotta say, I never thought I’d get tired of Joe Biden winning the election, but after the 2737484847th time, it feels a little played out. — Elizabeth Schroeder (@schroeder_eliz) November 23, 2020

Joe Biden winning the election for like the 17th time pic.twitter.com/AJXdYhIEKp — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 23, 2020

Joe Biden winning the election for 6th time pic.twitter.com/kKzzIwwGrU — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) November 24, 2020

Joe Biden winning the 2020 election for the 7th time this year pic.twitter.com/l3VWzKVYCA — Mrs Phil Perry (@MrsPhilPerry) November 24, 2020

Joe Biden after winning the election for a third time pic.twitter.com/oyxxYX9WTD — med (@KahunaMed) November 24, 2020

Biden after winning the election for the 20th time this month pic.twitter.com/AKKYcEm9Bf — TANNIC (@manic_tannic) November 24, 2020

Every time I come on Twitter, Joe Biden has won the election again. pic.twitter.com/qULzf20XYo — Bea (@BrandiInIndy) November 23, 2020

breaking news: we are on day 17 of the never ending election and Joe Biden won again this time Michigan pic.twitter.com/PixtTxdniy — tateyana.❀ (@sinnamoanroll) November 23, 2020

us every time biden wins the same state every recount pic.twitter.com/gRNbgQBSyE — 𝗸𝗮𝘆𝘀𝗶 (@Iilithsternin) November 23, 2020

Biden is due to take office on January 20 after having won the election. The Democrat leads in the national popular vote by more than 6 million. Trump’s fellow Republicans have slowly broken from the president in recent days to urge the transition process to start and the US president has agreed to. However, he has still not conceded defeat.

