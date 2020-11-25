scorecardresearch
As Joe Biden’s win is confirmed by department, people celebrate his victory ‘again’

The head of the General Services Administration finally wrote a letter to Joe Biden approving his administration's transition.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 25, 2020 4:42:12 pm
us elections 2020, us election results 2020, joe biden, biden winning states, biden winning memes, biden harris winning memes, biden win again memes, viral news, indian expressPeople have officially lost track how many times Biden and Harris have won each states.

Even though Joe Biden were declared as President-elect on November 7, President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat. That has meant every time a state certifies the Democrat candidate’s victory his supporters celebrated his victory. So when a fresh declaration of the victory came, celebrations were understandably a little muted on social media.

On Monday, the head of the General Services Administration, finally wrote a letter to Biden approving his administration’s transition. The letter came after Georgia, Pennsylvania re-confirmed he won the state along with Michigan and Wisconsin. The Nevada Supreme Court also made Biden’s victory in the state official on Tuesday.

Here’s how people have reacted to the latest development that confirmed his victory:

Biden is due to take office on January 20 after having won the election. The Democrat leads in the national popular vote by more than 6 million. Trump’s fellow Republicans have slowly broken from the president in recent days to urge the transition process to start and the US president has agreed to. However, he has still not conceded defeat.

