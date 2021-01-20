‘This is your time’: Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden ahead of oath taking ceremony

The Biden-Harris duo prepares to swear in after a chaotic election and a tumultuous transition of power.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol on January 20. Ahead of the ceremony, many senior politicians and former presidents congratulated Biden.

“Congratulations to my friend, President@JoeBiden! This is your time,” tweeted former US President Barack Obama.

Under the shadow of the recent siege on Capitol Hill and the rapidly rising coronavirus caseload, the event will take place amidst heightened security and a sparse crowd. The entire ceremony will be live-streamed.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Happy #InaugurationDay all! It is in the early hours of Wednesday. This will be a great day today. That is all pic.twitter.com/HCssL3Jzl3 — Zach Sciascia (@ZachSciascia) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to USA 🇺🇸 and her people on the 46th Inauguration #InaugurationDay It’s all ❤️ from here 😊 — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 20, 2021

Good morning and Happy #InaugurationDay This is the mood as we approach 12 noon today. pic.twitter.com/gH8wklgX3y — Sirry Alang, PhD (she/her) (@ProfAlang) January 20, 2021

#InaugurationDay sent away, on my count ready to lunch. pic.twitter.com/rkOIKRuCL4 — Don PH City. (@FantasticoDon) January 20, 2021

Women united.

Women activated.

Women marched.

Women protested.

Women voted. …and finally America progressed. Today we show the world. Women in power is a reality of equality in America.#WeToo 🕵️👩🏼🎓👮👩🚒🧙🧑🍳👩🌾👩✈️#InaugurationDay #MadamVicePresident pic.twitter.com/gnKamMLF0h — 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐀 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞 💬 (@ProfessorAMuse) January 20, 2021

5 hours to go! It’s like New Years Eve and Christmas rolled into one!#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Fu4TxvM84T — Charles Walsh (@cwalsh516) January 20, 2021

Willie Yeats and the lads getting set for another big day of political speech references#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/kmwDL4kOrA — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 20, 2021

Hop in. It’s gonna be a great ride!#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fIhDVjTa0C — Wrath of Khan (@WrathOfKhan2016) January 20, 2021

Good morning friends. A beautiful snow falling down on the US Capitol #InaugurationDay @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/UHZKApKeos — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) January 20, 2021

I’m so excited!! A new dawn is coming, all I can see in this picture is hope. ❤️#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/s0rvqdnqOB — farida (@makkawea) January 20, 2021

On the eve of his inauguration, Biden led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the novel coronavirus. 400 lights were lit at Lincoln Memorial, representing over 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus in the country. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

The celebrations will be concluded with a 90-minute prime time programme, “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks. The program will also feature artists like John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

Outgoing president Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration, in his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” he said. He will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.