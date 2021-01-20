scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

‘This is your time’: Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden ahead of oath taking ceremony

Joe Biden Inauguration Day: Under the shadow of the recent siege on Capitol Hill and the rapidly rising coronavirus caseload, the event will take place amidst heightened security and a sparse crowd.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 8:38:46 pm
Joe Biden Inauguration Reactions: US Presidential Inauguration 2021, US President Joe Biden Oath Ceremony NewsThe Biden-Harris duo prepares to swear in after a chaotic election and a tumultuous transition of power.

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol on January 20. Ahead of the ceremony, many senior politicians and former presidents congratulated Biden.

“Congratulations to my friend, President@JoeBiden! This is your time,” tweeted former US President Barack Obama.

Under the shadow of the recent siege on Capitol Hill and the rapidly rising coronavirus caseload, the event will take place amidst heightened security and a sparse crowd. The entire ceremony will be live-streamed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As the Biden-Harris duo prepares to swear in after a chaotic election and a tumultuous transition of power, netizens have already taken to Twitter, launching the countdown to the inaugural ceremony.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

On the eve of his inauguration, Biden led a national mourning ceremony in Washington to pay tribute to those who had died of the novel coronavirus. 400 lights were lit at Lincoln Memorial, representing over 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus in the country. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

The celebrations will be concluded with a 90-minute prime time programme, “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks. The program will also feature artists like John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

Outgoing president Donald Trump extended his wishes to the Biden administration, in his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” he said. He will not attend Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement