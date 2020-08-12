scorecardresearch
How netizens reacted to Joe Biden naming Kamala Harris as his Vice President candidate

Biden, who was vice president to Barack Obama for eight years, had announced in March, his plan to select a woman as his vice president.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2020 2:22:47 pm
From politicians, celebrities to the public, the announcement stirred a lot of mixed reactions on Twitter. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named former prosecutor and current California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

“I have the great honour to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — like my running mate,” Biden tweeted.

Harris made history by being the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian descent to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

From politicians, and celebrities to the public, the announcement received mixed reactions on Twitter:

Did not expect to ugly cry over the VP announcement but it might be the best news of 2020? #VPPick #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/EzB05B9pQs

— Jennifer Pennock (@jenpennock) August 11, 2020

The 77-year old’s expansive search included Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida Representative Val Demings and California Representative Karen Bass.

Born in Oakland to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, the 55-year-old Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016. She has also served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2016.

Biden and Harris are set to take participate in the Democratic National Convention virtually, which will start from August 17.

(With inputs from AP)

