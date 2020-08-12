How netizens reacted to Joe Biden naming Kamala Harris as his Vice President candidate

From politicians, celebrities to the public, the announcement stirred a lot of mixed reactions on Twitter. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden named former prosecutor and current California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

“I have the great honour to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — like my running mate,” Biden tweeted.

Harris made history by being the first Black woman and the first woman of Indian descent to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.

From politicians, and celebrities to the public, the announcement received mixed reactions on Twitter:

I’d like to think my enthusiastic support had an influence in her selection. It didn’t, but I’d like to think that.#BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/LvubSpFFAp pic.twitter.com/RokiiVhjBX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 11, 2020

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

.@JoeBiden’s naming of Sen. @KamalaHarris Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As Vice President, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward. My statement 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdOZK9be6a — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 11, 2020

My warmest congratulations to ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020

Did not expect to ugly cry over the VP announcement but it might be the best news of 2020? #VPPick #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/EzB05B9pQs

— Jennifer Pennock (@jenpennock) August 11, 2020

While the left calls for defunding the police, theyre about to vote for a prosecutor @KamalaHarris as VP. The hypocrisy is killing me! #Trump2020 — Moe (@MoeTaxes) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris has what it takes to stand up for justice, decency, integrity and honor. She’s a perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/F9r9DTbzHm — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) August 11, 2020

God bless you, your family. Thank you for your service to our country. Wonderful choice for VP. Let’s take our country back. pic.twitter.com/82SxMDM31d — End This Nightmare (@EndThisNightma2) August 11, 2020

With a single move you snatched millions of votes from Republicans. — Nitesh Mittal (@NiteshIsMittal) August 12, 2020

Kanye 2020! — M Carpenter (@mrknotty23) August 12, 2020

You and Kamala are this country’s only hope to defeat the clown in the oval office and replace him with responsible, sensible leadership — Nadav (@NadavWithLove) August 12, 2020

Hello Joe. You have made the right decision. We salute you . Best wishes. White House march in earnest — Richard Kipkoech (@kailelkip) August 12, 2020

You Make America Proud Again !!!! — L’Autre est amont (@Querelleur75) August 12, 2020

Biden, who was vice president to Barack Obama for eight years, had announced in March, his plan to select a woman as his vice president.

The 77-year old’s expansive search included Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida Representative Val Demings and California Representative Karen Bass.

Born in Oakland to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, the 55-year-old Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016. She has also served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2016.

Biden and Harris are set to take participate in the Democratic National Convention virtually, which will start from August 17.

(With inputs from AP)

