‘Bing Bong’: POTUS joins Jonas Brothers in viral Insta reel promoting Covid vaccination

American pop rock band, the Jonas Brothers, has found a seemingly unlikely partner for their latest Instagram reel, leaving netizens in splits. The clip, which seems to have been captured inside the White House, has a special cameo by none other than the POTUS Joe Biden himself as the trio lip-sync to a popular TikTok audio track in New York with a compilation of sound bites from Sidetalks interviews.

In a thumping start, Joe Jonas says “Bing Bong” to the camera. Nick Jonas comes up and asks him, “Are you vaccinated?” Popping out from a box, Kevin Jonas responds, “Yes Sir” and Nick asks who is the president. Enthusiastically, both Kevin and Joe lip-sync to “Byron”.

Joe then asks, “What do you want to say to Joe Byron, right now?” Acting cool, Kevin replies, “What’s up baby?” Lip-syncing to a husky voice, Nick says “Take me out for dinner.” As they wrap up, Kevin asks whether they have got the video. The camera pans and, to everyone’s surprise, Biden appears holding up a phone and says, “We have got it”.

Posting the video on Instagram, Nick tagged Biden and asked him about dinner plans. The video posted on December 18 has garnered over 3 lakh likes so far.

The US president replied, “It’s pronounced Biden, guys — thanks for stopping by!” The video met with a mixed response from netizens. Some loved it while others came up with political criticism against Biden.

The web series Sidetalk, which has gone viral in New York, is set in the Coney island neighborhood and shows rapper Gorilla Nems interviewing people on the street. He asks people if they are vaccinated, to which many reply, “Bing Bong”. One of the interviewees came up with the famous line on “Byron”. In August this year, Nems released a song ‘Bing Bong’. It didn’t take long for “Byron” and “Bing Bong” to turn into popular catchphrases.

Amid the surge in Covid cases and spread of Omicron variant, the White House has been coming up with engaging PSAs. Pentatonix, Grammy-winning acapella group sang an original song about vaccine jabs. The clip featuring Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Salee was shared on the White House’s social media profiles on Friday.

“Get your booster. Just like a seat for a little kid. Just like the heat from a rocket ship,” the group can be heard singing in the video. “Sometimes all you need is a booster.”

“We can’t shout ‘get your booster’ from the rooftops of the White House, so we asked Pentatonix to do us one better. Find a booster or vaccine appointment near you at vaccines.gov,” read the caption of the White House tweet.