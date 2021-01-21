Biden reverses another Trump legacy, unblocks Chrissy Teigen on @POTUS Twitter handle

Teigen reacted in pure excitement when she realized that she is the only celebrity that the 78-year-old president chose to follow.

As President Joe Biden took charge of the United States of America on Wednesday, he also gained access to the infamous @POTUS Twitter account. Boasting of 4.9 million followers, the account follows 12 people,11 of whom are close White House aides and the 12th is a popular television star and model Chrissy Teigen.

It was Gabe Fleisher, Twitter user and author of the political newsletter ‘Wake Up to Politics’, who pointed out that Biden was now following Teigen alongside close White House aides.

The official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen. pic.twitter.com/XyaQ6rVBei

— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 21, 2021

Teigen reacted in pure amazement on realising that she is the only celebrity outside the White House circle that the 78-year-old president chose to follow on Wednesday.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!” the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot Biden’s ‘following’ list.

Biden’s action was most likely prompted by Teigen jokingly requesting him to follow her on Twitter, poking fun at herself for being blocked by former President Donald Trump.

Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Teigen was, indeed, blocked by former President Donald Trump in 2017 when she replied “Lolllll no one likes you”, to one of Trump’s tweets.

Biden’s move came on the heels of her husband, singer John Legend, performing at his “Celebrating America” inaugural concert on Wednesday.

Apart from Teigen, the 46th president is also following Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, First Lady Dr Jill Biden and official English and Spanish-language White House accounts, among others.