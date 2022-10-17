‘Real creepy’: Joe Biden draws backlash for unsolicited dating advice to teenager

US President Joe Biden has sparked controversy after he was caught on camera giving unsolicited dating advice to a teenager. A New York Post report said the incident happened while he posed for photographs after delivering remarks about the government’s plans to curb inflation and reduce drug costs on October 14.

The teenager seemed uncomfortable in the video after Biden grabbed her shoulders and he drew the ire of netizens who called him “creepy” and “inappropriate”.

The clip shared by Kalen D’Almedia, a journalist, showed Biden posing for photographs along with the students. He is seen grabbing the teenager’s shoulders, coming closer and telling her, “Now, a very important thing I have told my daughters and granddaughters – no serious guys till you are 30.” The girl who seems to have found it awkward turns back and replies, “Okay, I will keep that in mind.” Meanwhile, the man who records the clip is seen being called by another man and asked to stop recording.

Watch the video here:

President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her “no serious guys till your 30” as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College | @TPUSA @FrontlinesShow pic.twitter.com/BemRybWdBI — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) October 15, 2022

“President Joe Biden grabs a young girl by the shoulder and tells her ‘no serious guys till your 30’ as she looks back appearing uncomfortable, secret service appears to try to stop me from filming it after Biden spoke @ Irvine Valley Community College,” Almedia tweeted.

Internet users were furious over the Democratic Party member’s act with many calling it gross and criticising the Secret Service for protecting him. A user commented, “Biden’s so damn creepy and inappropriate with children!! Makes my skin crawl.” Another user commented, “Btw, is Secret Service there to protect him or to protect his reputation?!” A third user commented, “This child was enjoying herself while doing pictures for Social media but the moment he touched her things got real…. Real creepy!!!”

Biden’s so damn creepy and inappropriate with children!! Makes my skin crawl. Btw, is Secret Service there to protect him or to protect his reputation?! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@BluebirdKeny) October 15, 2022

This child was enjoying herself while doing pictures for Social media but the moment he touched her things got real…. Real creepy!!! — Franklin 🇺🇲 (@FrankTheTankUS) October 15, 2022

His handler in the back – trying to get the guy to stop recording… — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) October 15, 2022

The young people that he touches always look uncomfortable around him. Body language and expressions on face tell it all. — road_sidedaisy (@CochraneDjc) October 16, 2022

So in appropriate on so many levels! Just gross 🤮 — Yvonne McKenzie (@yvonnio65) October 16, 2022

When people are uncomfortable a person who cares can sense it. You can see these little girls tense when he inappropriately comes up behind them. Sometimes you can see them trying to move away. He doesn’t care. He feels entitled to do what he wants no matter how they feel. — Galilaya (@galilaya2) October 15, 2022

Beyond not okay… she’s clearly uncomfortable, and that’s just inappropriate for anyone in that kind of position to even joke about. https://t.co/1SdfNd0vwc — Charles, the Flying Snep (@Shurtugal_Snep) October 16, 2022