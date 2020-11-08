scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 08, 2020
Bihar polls

From blowing horns to dancing, celebrations break out in US cities after Joe Biden’s win

From New York to Miami in the east and Denver to Austin in the West, supporters stepped out and cheered following Joe Biden's win over US President Donald Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 8, 2020 1:34:37 pm
Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, US presidential elections 2020, twitter reactions, Biden supporters, Trump supporters, twitter reactions, indian express,Throngs of people streamed to the White House, banging pots and pans while singing "Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye," at Black Lives Matter Plaza. (Source: @DrDenaGrayson/@TheDoctorPuppet/Twitter)

Spontaneous street celebrations broke out as the nail-biting US presidential elections came to a close with Democratic nominee Joe Biden going past the magic number of 270 electoral college votes and securing a historic victory against Donald Trump.

The news of Biden’s victory resulted in celebrations, with much pomp and show, in major cities across the US, including outside the White House, in Washington DC.

From New York to Miami in the east and Denver to Austin in the West, supporters of the former vice-president stepped out and cheered for Biden by dancing, honking and popping champagne following days of pent-up post-election anxiety.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Throngs of people streamed to the White House, banging pots and pans while singing “Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye,” at Black Lives Matter Plaza, CNN reported.

Here are some of the many celebratory videos going viral on social media:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement