From blowing horns to dancing, celebrations break out in US cities after Joe Biden’s win

Spontaneous street celebrations broke out as the nail-biting US presidential elections came to a close with Democratic nominee Joe Biden going past the magic number of 270 electoral college votes and securing a historic victory against Donald Trump.

The news of Biden’s victory resulted in celebrations, with much pomp and show, in major cities across the US, including outside the White House, in Washington DC.

From New York to Miami in the east and Denver to Austin in the West, supporters of the former vice-president stepped out and cheered for Biden by dancing, honking and popping champagne following days of pent-up post-election anxiety.

Throngs of people streamed to the White House, banging pots and pans while singing “Nah nah nah nah, hey hey hey, goodbye,” at Black Lives Matter Plaza, CNN reported.

Here are some of the many celebratory videos going viral on social media:

Listen to sounds in Chicago pic.twitter.com/UnJWSOv5PY — Chris Doyle (@Doylech) November 7, 2020

Americans n all people of goodwill should today Dance to celebrate the Fall of Mediocrity, indecency, hate, discrimination, racism, greed n suppression of divergent opinions. Sote Pamoja👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nyStfieBYd — Josephine Kuluo (@KuluoJosephine) November 8, 2020

omg !!! this video of quarantined americans singing party in the usa from their balconies to celebrate biden’s win is so amazing <3 pic.twitter.com/rtNx5UdXyu — jcnt (@dimsumshordy) November 7, 2020

We don’t just celebrate for ourselves. We don’t just celebrate for the marginalized. We celebrate for ALL Americans today. pic.twitter.com/cbbSV6CSux — Jennifer says DUMP TRUMP (@jennifer_deon) November 8, 2020

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

We just learned that Joe Biden has been elected 46th President of the United States, New York can’t stop cheering. 🇺🇸 #PresidentElectJoe #bidenharis2020 #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/IrhDXTPBRd — Quentin A. Alexandre (@qa_alexandre) November 7, 2020

