scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 28, 2022
Must Read

Joe Biden appreciates World Central Kitchen for supporting Ukrainian refugees; Chef José Andrés wins praise online

A clip featuring Biden's interaction with Andres and the Ukrainian refugees was also shared.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 28, 2022 5:00:00 pm
World Central Kitchen, Ukraine, meals for refugees, Jose Andres, US President Joe Biden, Poland, indian expressBiden lauded José Andrés on Twitter to praise WCK, which has provided more than 4 million meals to Ukrainian refugees.

On his visit to Poland amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden met refugees and as well as World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés. Biden lauded Andrés on Twitter to praise WCK, which has provided more than 4 million meals to Ukrainian refugees.

“In times of crisis, we often see the best in humanity. I want to thank my friend Chef José Andrés, his team at World Central Kitchen, and everyone on the ground for all they’re doing to support Ukrainian refugees,” Biden tweeted.

A clip featuring Biden’s interaction with Andrés and the Ukrainian refugees was also shared. Talking about WCK, Andrés is heard saying in the video, “We landed in the Ukrainian conflict right in the town of Marinka within 24 hours of the Russian attack. We began feeding right in Marinka”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We began partnering with the other NGOs, with food trucks, with local restaurants and businesses, just trying to make sure that instead of everybody working on their own, we work as We The People. And that’s why we are here. This is what we have been doing here, that’s what I’ve been seeing here. And if anything, I am leaving prouder of who we are as the people of the world,” he added.

Watch the video:

See reactions:

Twitter accounts of Andrés and World Central Kitchen are replete with photos and videos of “food fighters” preparing food and Ukrainian people eating the burgers, sausages, fruits, coffee, meals, pastries served to them. The “food fighters” are also seen preparing food inside bomb shelters amid the looming sound of sirens.

Andrés told CNN that WCK is distributing more than 2,90,000 meals every day at more than 1,000 locations in six countries.“Inside Ukraine, we are in 21 cities. Obviously, Lviv has become our headquarters inside Ukraine,” he said. “But we are delivering food every day to places like Odesa, Kyiv and other places,” he added.

“I think everyone is talking about men and women defending Ukraine. But there are other people fighting the war in other ways. That’s why I call them food fighters. We see restaurants. We see food people in many of these cities, doing what they can to feed women, children and others. They are very often in bunkers, trying to escape from the bombing that arrives,” he further said.

In December last year, members of WCK helped people ravaged by tornadoes in Kentucky, US. Established in 2010, WCK has been at the forefront of providing relief amid natural disasters such as Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the 2018 Kilauea volcano eruption, and during the coronavirus pandemic.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement