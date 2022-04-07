scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Dream job in Antarctica: Count penguins when they hatch and run a post office

The UK Antarctic Heritage trust is forming a new team to be based at Port Lockroy in Antarctica. Physical fitness, environmental awareness and knowledge of minimum-impact living are prerequisites for the jobs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 8:52:34 pm
job in Antarctica, post office job in Antarctica, counting penguins, remote job, Antarctica, jobs, indian express Vacancies are open for the roles including base leader, shop manager, and general assistant at a gift shop and post office from November this year to March, next year.

If you are looking for a job in a remote place, there is an offer that allows you to count penguins on the job as well. The world’s remotest post office, in Antarctica, is looking for people.

The UK Antarctic Heritage trust is forming a new team to be based at Port Lockroy in Antarctica. Vacancies are open for roles such as base leader, shop manager, and gift shop assistant and post office assistant from November this year to March next year, as per the trust’s website. The trust conserves six designated, historic sites and monuments on the Antarctic Peninsula.

As per a BBC report, the work will also include counting penguins as part of the Gentoo penguin colony conservation. Physical fitness, environmental awareness and knowledge of minimum-impact living are prerequisites for the jobs.

Applications are invited till April 25, but only those with the right to work in the United Kingdom are eligible to apply. “Dream of waking up & seeing Antarctica in all its glory? Penguins plodding around, the sun peeping over snow-topped mountains. A job like no other. Join us & help protect Antarctica’s heritage & conserve its precious environment. Apply by 25 April,” read the trust’s tweet.

Netizens were excited about the job opportunity. “Count penguins and run the post office, a dream job for someone,” commented a user.

See reactions:

Lauren Elliott, a postmaster who worked there in 2019, was quoted as saying by the BBC that it was “the most magical place in the world”.

“It was really exciting, we got to count all the penguins when they hatched. You have to do a lot of cleaning and there’s lots of penguin poo, which we call guano, but there’s never time to be bored – It’s a really interesting place,” he told the BBC.

