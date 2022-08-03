scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Job applicant sends meme in response to rejection mail, gets interview call

Woman's video on how her unconventional response helped her get an interview call goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 1:57:17 pm
woman sends meme to job offer rejection, y tho meme, meme response to job offer rejection, meme, indian expressHer unconventional response worked and the company called her for an interview.

Getting rejected for a job is upsetting. Applicants usually respond formally to rejection saying, “Okay, thank you for the response.” However, a candidate did not hide her feeling of dejection and responded with a hilarious meme.

The woman, a TikTok user Swedishswan, shared her story online saying that she had woken up to “another rejection letter”, Dailymail reported.

“I really kind of wanted this job, so I took a lesson from Gen Z, and I sent them back this,” she was quoted as saying by Dailymail. The hilarious meme shows the painting of Pope Leo X by Fernando Botero with the text, “y tho”.

Her unconventional response worked and the company called her for an interview. “They sent me another email saying they do, in fact, now want to interview me,” she said in the viral video as per Dailymail. “I can’t believe that worked.”

She desperately needed the job and likely drew inspiration from another user Samantha Jane’s viral video. In the video, Jane had revealed how her recruiter sister Hannah received the same meme after sending a rejection mail.

According to The Independent, Jane said the response was the “most Gen Z thing” she has ever seen. She added, “No context, no other text, just the meme. I love it so much.”

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:49:20 pm

