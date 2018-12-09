JK Rowling trolls Trump with an ‘Individual-1’ tweet

Donald Trump is no stranger to spelling mistakes on Twitter. From ‘Cofefe’ to ‘Boarder Security’, people have often pointed out the typing errors in the US president’s tweets. And one person seldom leaves a chance to troll the 72-year-old. Yes, and he is none other than Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

Advertising

Since the past couple of days, Trump has continued to vigorously tweet about the ongoing Robert Mueller investigation. While posting about his team’s involvement with Russia during the 2016 election, Trump wrote, “After two years and millions of pages of documents (and a cost of over $30,000,000), no collusion!”

To which Rowling quickly responded with a term — Individual-1 — often used to troll Trump. While retweeting Trump’s tweet, the author wrote, “Some Individual 1 appears to be having a meltdown.

Some Individual 1 appears to be having a meltdown. pic.twitter.com/GlhUOrGCPb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2018

For those of you not aware of what ‘Individual-1’ means, it is the name that the US president was being referred to in memos submitted by Mueller and New York prosecutors for the prison sentencing Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen should face. Shared by legal editor Chris Geidner, the reference to Trump as ‘Individual-1’ had soon turned into a viral meme.

I think we can NOW safely say that Individual-1 is Donald Trump, all. pic.twitter.com/y2vcKrLePV — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 7, 2018

The tweet had created quite a buzz on social media, with many trolling Trump.