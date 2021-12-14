scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
JK Rowling once again accused of transphobia on Twitter

JK Rowling was criticised for a tweet perceived as transphobic. In her tweet, she critiqued a policy that allows rape accused to identify as women.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 5:38:24 pm
jk rowling, j k rowling transphobia, jk rowling transgender row, scotland woman rapist, viral news, indian express,Renowned author has been drawing flak for her transphobia yet again.

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling caused a stir on Twitter as she shared a Times UK article titled ‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women.” The article discusses a policy that will allow Scotland police to register rapes as being committed by women if the accused identifies as a woman regardless of whether they have legally changed their gender.

In response to this article, Rowling tweeted, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman”. This quote alludes to George Orwell’s dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four and centres around the themes of totalitarianism and brainwashing of the masses.

John Burns, the General Counsel to the Carolinas Clean Energy Business Association, tweeted in response to Rowling’s post, “Imagine inventing as reprehensible a character as Prof. Umbridge and then deciding to be her forever.”

Daniel Lismore, a British fabric sculptor and designer, tweeted, “Love is peace. Freedom is acceptance. Understanding is a strength. Trans women are not a danger to society. J.K Rowling loves to fuel hate towards a whole group of innocent beautiful people.”

Another Twitter user pointed out how despite the outrage, Rowling’s Twitter following has been steadily increasing.

Many women’s rights activists like Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Former MP and National Women’s & Equalities Convenor) and Rosie Duffield (Member of Parliament) have come out in Rowling’s support.

This is not the first time that Rowling has been accused of transphobia. In June 2020, she expressed her disapproval of the term “people who menstruate.” This term is used by many to include trans men (who have not undergone full transition) in conversations about menstrual or gynaecological health.

According to Rowling’s critics, her refusal to accept self-identification as a valid requirement for gender identity and seeing womanhood as something that is only biologically determined makes the best selling author transphobic. Her supporters argue that discrediting the importance of biological sex might endanger women and is not practical for legal or safety purposes.

