Monday, March 09, 2020
This Jammu and Kashmir policeman is setting the internet on fire with his rapping skills

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 9, 2020 4:48:32 pm
A Jammu and Kashmir police constable became an overnight social media star after videos of him rapping were shared online and went viral. In the now-viral video, constable Jeevan Kumar can be seen rapping about his dreams.

In the video, he can be heard singing “Log yahaan sapne dekhte phire neend mein, par mere sapne toh mere neend hi uda gaye.”

One of his videos came to light when IPS officer Mukesh Singh shared a video of him singing and said that the constable was a passionate singer.

Watch the video here:

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also shared one of his videos on Twitter.

“Wow. This J&K police @JmuKmrPolice cop is a brilliant rapper. I am sure he is going to win lots of hearts. Creativity can flourish anywhere,” he wrote.

Though little is known about the constable, the video has been viewed over 8000 times with almost 200 retweets.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

