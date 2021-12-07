People believe Omicron is a Jewish holiday, a new weed strain in Jimmy Kimmel interview

As the world is concerned over the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, American TV show host, Jimmy Kimmel took to the streets to test people’s awareness about it. His team interacted with passersby in Los Angeles for the “Lie Witness News” segment aired on December 2 to find out how aware they are about the new variant.

Kimmel said, “When it comes to deadly virus variants, Omicron is still the new kid on the block, so we went out on the street and asked people questions about it in a new Omicron edition of Lie Witness News.”

While one person believed that Omicron is a new Los Angeles Laker player, another wished her Jewish friends ‘Happy Omicron’! Yet another person was confident that it was a new Ye song. Two women said they were weed sellers and they were all ready to try out new Omicron weed strain!

Watch the video here:



Netizens were shocked over people’s lack of awareness about Omicron. It has been a fortnight since South African health experts warned the world about the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization designated the variant B.1.1.529 a ‘Variant of Concern’, named Omicron, on November 26.

The novel variant of coronavirus has spread to more than two dozen countries, including Asian nations like Sri Lanka, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. Several countries have imposed travel restrictions and have made implementation of Covid protocol stringent.