‘This is now our fault’: Jimmy Kimmel speech on Uvalde school shooting leaves netizens emotional

When an 18-year-old stormed into a Texas elementary school and shot dead 19 children and two others on Wednesday, it left people around the globe stunned. Commenting on the tragedy, late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue fighting tears and called on lawmakers to do something to make this stop.

In a pre-taped message without an audience, a visibly upset Kimmel said, “Here we are again on another day of mourning in this country.” Sharing his thoughts on how pro-gun campaigners are quick to warn people “not to politicise this”, he said, it was because “they know what they haven’t done and they know that it’s indefensible”.

Talking about the rhetorical counterargument made by pro-gun lobbyists, he added: “If your solution to children being massacred is armed guards, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on.”

Highlighting how in the recent mass shootings there were armed guards present at the site, be it at the supermarket in Buffalo or in Parkland and now in Uvalde, he argued how that did not work to avert the killings. “There was an armed guard in Uvalde. They had armed guards. There were police officers armed on the scene. And these murders still happen.”

Pushing for “common-sense gun laws”, he particularly called out Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who in the face of the tragedy have tried to argue guns are not a problem. Kimmel argued they too must have been affected by the event because they are all “humans”.

“It’s OK to admit you made a mistake. In fact, it’s not just OK, it’s necessary to admit you made a mistake when your mistake is killing the children in your state,” he continued. “It takes a big person to do something like that,” Kimmel added. “It takes a brave person to do something like that. And do I think these men are brave people? No, I don’t. But man, I would love it if they surprised me.”

Noting the effectiveness of gun control laws in numerous other countries, he turned his attention to the inaction of America’s elected representatives. “How does this make sense to anyone?” he asked, talking about the many mass shootings that the US saw in 2022 alone.

“This is not ‘their’ fault anymore,” he said, referring to the Republicans and members of the National Rifle Association, the gun lobby. “This is now our fault. Because we get angry, we demand action. We don’t get it, they wait it out and we go back to the lives that we should rightfully be able to go back to.”

He ended his evocative speech by saying while the general public can move on, victims’ families live the harrowing experience every day.

His monologue was followed by a montage of politicians proudly celebrating laws protecting their second amendment and showing off guns–all juxtaposed with news reports of multiple mass shootings.

People on social media thanked him for expressing his thoughts passionately and joined him to call upon lawmakers to take action instead of offering condolences.

