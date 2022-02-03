scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show has its first. A dance performance by robot guests

The three robots, each named SPOT, performed on BTS’s song “IONIQ: I’m On It”.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 6:21:48 pm
Robot perform at tonight show with jimmy fallon, Robot dance to BTS, robot BTS dance, Tonight show robot, Indian ExpressOn Tuesday, The Tonight Show hosted a dance performed by a group of robots for the first time. (Source: The Tonight Show)

The Tonight Show, a popular late-night talk show, has hosted numerous talented artists from around the world. However, on Tuesday, it hosted a dance performed by a group of robots for the first time.

Created by Boston Robotics, the three robots, each named SPOT, danced to K-pop band BTS’s song “IONIQ: I’m On It”. Before the dance performance, the show’s host Jimmy Fallon spoke to Robert Playter, the CEO of Boston Robotics.

Fallon asked Playter what SPOT, who is known as the robot dog, can do other than dance, pour beer, and climb steep stairs. “So, SPOT goes into dangerous places where people don’t want to go, nuclear power plants, electric utilities, and does inspections in making sure that the equipment is running well. So we made SPOT as a platform,” was Playter’s reply.

This is not the first time the SPOT has danced to a popular song. In December 2020, Boston Robots released a three-minute video of humanoid robot Atlas and SPOT perfectly grooving to the beats of Do you love me by The Contours. The video instantly became viral and surpassed over 15 million views in a few days.

In June 2021, seven SPOT robots danced along with the seven members of BTS on “IONIQ: I’m On It”. The adorable video was released by car brand Hyundai as it welcomed the robots after acquiring the AI-powered bots. (will link the previous article here).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement