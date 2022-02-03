Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show has its first. A dance performance by robot guests

The Tonight Show, a popular late-night talk show, has hosted numerous talented artists from around the world. However, on Tuesday, it hosted a dance performed by a group of robots for the first time.

Created by Boston Robotics, the three robots, each named SPOT, danced to K-pop band BTS’s song “IONIQ: I’m On It”. Before the dance performance, the show’s host Jimmy Fallon spoke to Robert Playter, the CEO of Boston Robotics.

Fallon asked Playter what SPOT, who is known as the robot dog, can do other than dance, pour beer, and climb steep stairs. “So, SPOT goes into dangerous places where people don’t want to go, nuclear power plants, electric utilities, and does inspections in making sure that the equipment is running well. So we made SPOT as a platform,” was Playter’s reply.

I’m both endeared and creeped out by this cos ioniq is such a bop but also??? https://t.co/KPTzT7b3pX — lola⁷🔮 (@_lolafloral_) February 2, 2022

EXUSE ME WHY DID THIS ROBOT KNOW THIS SONG BEFORE ME, NOBODY TOLD ME THIS ECXISTED https://t.co/xAXihHBt1f — gws jimin (@ltbthv) February 2, 2022

Not even BTS music in the background can make these robots appealing for me. If I ever see them I’ll run while screaming and crying 😭 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Cool thing that the use the IONIQ song bc it’s such a bop https://t.co/I8qAPTe4Hv — BabyKoo⁷ 🍓 (@BabyKoo88) February 2, 2022

My kids LOVE watching @BostonDynamics robot videos, but they always freak me out. 😂 https://t.co/USKuL6Ncz0 — LeeLee (@Leelee_eeleel) February 2, 2022

so cute and so cool 😍🔥 https://t.co/FCPrRMiRZ9 — The Girl Named Prince (@girlnamedprince) February 2, 2022

They all look same?

Also are they lipsyncing?? https://t.co/hqDOc8F8uk — ˗ˏˋCIRUS⁷🐣 (@innerchilding7) February 2, 2022

This robot covered a BTS song better than a lot of actual people https://t.co/073JviCrv9 — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) February 2, 2022

This is not the first time the SPOT has danced to a popular song. In December 2020, Boston Robots released a three-minute video of humanoid robot Atlas and SPOT perfectly grooving to the beats of Do you love me by The Contours. The video instantly became viral and surpassed over 15 million views in a few days.

In June 2021, seven SPOT robots danced along with the seven members of BTS on "IONIQ: I'm On It". The adorable video was released by car brand Hyundai as it welcomed the robots after acquiring the AI-powered bots.