‘Eat healthier candy’: Jimmy Fallon prompts netizens to share New Year resolutions in three words

Earlier this week, American comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon prompted his viewers to tweet their New Year resolutions in just three words using the #3WordResolution. This was for the ‘Hashtags’ segment of his show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which airs weeknights on NBC.

During the segment, Fallon shares the best responses to tweet prompts that have previously included #MyDumbInjury, #DadQuotes, and #WhenIWasAKid, amongst many others.

On Wednesday, Fallon tweeted, “It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out your New Year’s Resolution in just three words. Could be on the show! #3WordResolution”. In response to this, Fallon shared his resolution and wrote, “Do one crunch. #3WordResolution”.

Soon the #3WordResolution began trending. In response to Fallon’s prompt, people gave responses that ranged from hilarious to philosophical.

Walk the dog….instead of him walking me…. pic.twitter.com/QPsAeq68hd — cary crosby (@crosbycary_cary) January 4, 2023

Quit refreshing Twitter #3WordResolution — Shannon Wilbanks (@ShannonWilbanks) January 3, 2023

Commenting on Fallon’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Eat healthier candy #3WordResolution”. In a similar fashion, another person jokingly wrote, “Stop procrastinating . . . eventually #3WordResolution”. Taking this prompt to a deeper side, a Twitter user wrote, “Listen without prejudice #3WordResolution”.

People also used the hashtag prompt to talk about recent events such as Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation debacle during Christmas. Referring to this, a Twitter user wrote, “Don’t Fly Southwest #3WordResolution”.

This is not the first time that Jimmy Fallon has used New Year’s resolution as a prompt for the Hashtags segment. Back in 2019, he used #5WordResolution in a similar fashion. In 2022, he asked people to Tweet back using the hashtag #MyResolutionInSixWords.