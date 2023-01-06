scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

‘Eat healthier candy’: Jimmy Fallon prompts netizens to share New Year resolutions in three words

The best responses on Twitter – shared under #3WordResolution – were shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon hashtag segment, #3WordResolution, Funny viral tweets, Jimmy Fallon viral tweets, indian expressThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on weeknights on NBC.

Earlier this week, American comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon prompted his viewers to tweet their New Year resolutions in just three words using the #3WordResolution. This was for the ‘Hashtags’ segment of his show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon which airs weeknights on NBC.

During the segment, Fallon shares the best responses to tweet prompts that have previously included #MyDumbInjury, #DadQuotes, and #WhenIWasAKid, amongst many others.

On Wednesday, Fallon tweeted, “It’s Hashtags time! Tweet out your New Year’s Resolution in just three words. Could be on the show! #3WordResolution”. In response to this, Fallon shared his resolution and wrote, “Do one crunch. #3WordResolution”.

ALSO READ |Jimmy Fallon and Alanis Morissette’s surprise performance at NYC subway wins hearts online

Soon the #3WordResolution began trending. In response to Fallon’s prompt, people gave responses that ranged from hilarious to philosophical.

Commenting on Fallon’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Eat healthier candy #3WordResolution”. In a similar fashion, another person jokingly wrote, “Stop procrastinating . . . eventually #3WordResolution”. Taking this prompt to a deeper side, a Twitter user wrote, “Listen without prejudice #3WordResolution”.

People also used the hashtag prompt to talk about recent events such as Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellation debacle during Christmas. Referring to this, a Twitter user wrote, “Don’t Fly Southwest #3WordResolution”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

This is not the first time that Jimmy Fallon has used New Year’s resolution as a prompt for the Hashtags segment. Back in 2019, he used #5WordResolution in a similar fashion. In 2022, he asked people to Tweet back using the hashtag #MyResolutionInSixWords.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 16:39 IST
Next Story

Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close