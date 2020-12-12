Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells recap 2020 with a musical, netizens say we ‘needed this’

The video begins with Jimmy Fallon introducing the year 2020, "Oh, what a journey." (Source: The Tonight Show/YouTube)

With 2020 coming to an end, a musical recap of the year by Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells seems to be an apt way to bid farewell and hope for a better 2021.

Taking the stage on The Tonight Show, the two performers gave a creative spin to the lyrics of some of the popular Broadway songs like ‘Defying Gravity’, ‘My Shot’ and ’16 going on 17′, among others.

The video, which is now being widely shared on several social media platforms, begins with Fallon introducing the year 2020. “Oh, what a journey,” he says and then breaks into the song ‘America’ from West Side Story.

From tackling Covid to handling quarantine, zoom calls and more, the 8.20-minute clip has Fallon and Rannels trying to sum up the year in the most musical way possible. Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 12 lakh ‘likes’ with netizens quite pleased with the two Fallon and Rannels with some even commenting, “We needed this”.

