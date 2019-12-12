Jimmy Fallon and Alanis Morissette’s surprise performance at NYC subway wins hearts online

“And just like that everyone was late for work,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip. “And just like that everyone was late for work,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

Two people donning a cowboy hat, sunglasses and a beanie and leather coat respectively and singing Christmas carols in front of a busy New York City subway would normally not evoke much of an interest from commuters rushing to work. However, much to the surprise of the passengers, the duo turned out to be The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and singer Alanis Morissette in disguise.

Initially, the unsuspecting commuters did not pay much attention to their impromptu jig. However, when they removed their disguise, it caused quite a stir among passengers. The host and the musician performed to “Little Drummer Boy” and “You Oughta Know” at the station.

ALSO READ | Jimmy Fallon performs duet with robot Sophia and people are flipping online!

The video of their performance, which was uploaded by the show’s official Facebook page, featured Morissette wearing a blonde wig, sunglasses and a cowboy hat while Fallon put on a fake beard, a beanie while performing. The duo was accompanied by a band that included a drummer and guitarist.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and be flooded with comments. “And just like that everyone was late for work,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd