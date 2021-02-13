Jill Biden decorates White House lawn with ‘hearts’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is here, and the first couple in the US is giving all #couplegoals online. As first lady Jill Biden surprised her husband days ahead of the special day, netizens can’t stop swooning over them. However, the FLOTUS said it’s a surprise not just for the President but also for American people.

To mark the special week of love, the FLOTUS installed huge hearts in shades of pink, white and red on the North Lawn of the White House, signed with ‘Love Jill’. Each of the hearts had words like “love”, “healing”, “unity” among others written on them to spread some joy.

“I just wanted some joy,” the first lady told reporters during a surprise visit to the lawn with President Joe Biden and their two German shepherds, Champ and Major during their morning walk. “I think things have been so — with the pandemic — everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all,” she added.

President Biden: “#ValentinesDay is a big. Jill’s favorite day. For real.” Q: “What inspired you to do this?”@FLOTUS: “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.” pic.twitter.com/JW0S1cclNO — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021

The US President told reporters that “Valentine’s Day is a big day, Jill’s favorite day.” He also recounted a time his wife had plastered hearts all over the windows of his office while he was vice-president.

The oversized hearts, also emblazoned with words like “kindness,” “hope” and “compassion,” are intended to be seen by millions of Americans. They’re erected behind the row of cameras set up for White House reporters’ live shots, The Associated Press added.

When asked how he would extend their love story to the American people in such trying times, the POTUS responded, “Tell them there is hope. There is hope. Stay strong.”

I know the last year has been difficult and painful for all of us. I hope Jill’s Valentine’s Day message helped brighten your day. pic.twitter.com/jdEFMSDefm — President Biden (@POTUS) February 13, 2021

As for the president’s Valentine’s Day gift for his wife, he pointed out that the holiday is still two days away, jokingly telling members of the press, “Well it’s not Valentine’s Day, I’m not telling you.”

However, the FLOTUS in a bid to support small local businesses bought some sweet treats for her husband.

Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend. Shhh – don’t tell Joe! 💕 pic.twitter.com/YXmtLciuws — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2021

According to a report by The Hill, in a statement, the FLOTUS’ office said: “As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays.”