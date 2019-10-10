‘Jesus shoes’: Brooklyn brand revamps Nike shoes, fills them with Holy water

A Brooklyn-based brand customised a pair of Nike shoes and transformed them into a $3000 product by adding a religious touch. Filled with holy water, the sneakers called “Jesus shoes” sold out minutes after their debut.

Launched by MSCHF, the limited edition of white Air Max 97 shoes were injected with coloured holy water sourced from the Jordan River, the DailyMail reported. The water can be seen through a transparent inflated section on the sole of the shoe and each pair has been blessed by a priest.

Today we dropped the MSCHF X INRI Jesus Shoe. White Nike Air Max 97’s with 60cc of holy water from the River Jordan in the sole. Walk on water 🙏https://t.co/0qsjSZhSFo pic.twitter.com/1ZTHILmVj5 — Gabriel Whaley (@Gabriel_Whaley) October 8, 2019

Moreover, the shoes also flaunt the Bible verse Matthew 14:25, which describes Jesus walking on water, according to a Fox news report. Among other religious details are a frankincense-scented and a crucifix hanging at the laces.

Interestingly, the “Jesus shoes” was the brand’s attempt to mock the culture of collaboration. “We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas,” head of commerce Daniel Greenberg told the New York Post. “So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten,” he added.

Some behind the scenes from the last few months of https://t.co/IFS2kGFgiO pic.twitter.com/yCURP8rqkI — Gabriel Whaley (@Gabriel_Whaley) October 8, 2019

While the brand customised less than two dozen shoes, its founder Gabriel Whaley has hinted at a “second coming” in the future, the news website reported.