CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor

A casually dressed Jensen Huang wandering through a busy Shanghai market was not something many expected to see, and that’s exactly why a short video of the Nvidia CEO has gone viral online.

The clip shows Huang visiting Jinde Market in Shanghai’s Lujiazui area on January 24, just days before the Lunar New Year. With no entourage in sight, the tech billionaire is seen strolling past stalls, buying fruit and snacks, and chatting with local vendors as curious onlookers quietly gather around him.

What truly caught people’s attention was a moment when Huang handed a Lunar New Year lai see, a traditional red envelope, to a street vendor surnamed Xu. The envelope reportedly contained 600 yuan (around $90), but the gesture initially went unnoticed.