Days after stepping down as Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang’s official X account appears to have lost its blue verification tick and its Nvidia corporate affiliate badge. Huang’s profile also changed its bio, with his description now reading “Founder of NVIDIA”.

An X user spotted the missing verification badges and shared two screenshots showing Huang’s account before and after his departure from the chipmaker.

“Jensen Huang’s X account just lost its blue checkmark and NVIDIA affiliate badge,” the user wrote.

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The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing it across the platform.

The development also caught the attention of X owner Elon Musk, who offered to restore the blue tick for free. “Blue check coming back for free on the house,” Musk wrote, responding to a repost.