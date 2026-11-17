Days after stepping down as Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang’s official X account appears to have lost its blue verification tick and its Nvidia corporate affiliate badge. Huang’s profile also changed its bio, with his description now reading “Founder of NVIDIA”.
An X user spotted the missing verification badges and shared two screenshots showing Huang’s account before and after his departure from the chipmaker.
“Jensen Huang’s X account just lost its blue checkmark and NVIDIA affiliate badge,” the user wrote.
The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing it across the platform.
The development also caught the attention of X owner Elon Musk, who offered to restore the blue tick for free. “Blue check coming back for free on the house,” Musk wrote, responding to a repost.
See the post here:
👀 👀 👀
— AleXandra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) November 17, 2026
Huang left Nvidia on November 12, ending his 33-year stint at the company he co-founded in 1993. His exit followed revelations about extramarital relationships, including an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, which he acknowledged in a note to employees.
In his apology to employees, he admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, whom he met in college.
The company confirmed his resignation and appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor.
‘I’m sure money is tight for Jensen’
The post has since gone viral, sparking a deluge of reactions.
“That’s nice of you, I’m sure money is tight for Jensen right now. It’s tough to make an honest buck in the economy!” a user wrote.
“Great move Elon! You should hire Jensen Huang or invest in a new company for him. Generational AI talent,” another user commented.
“Jensen Huang can no longer afford the $7 fee? Wow, what a fall from grace! Elon Musk again shows he’s a good friend when you’re down,” a third user reacted.
The Nvidia co-founder has also received considerable support from prominent figures in Silicon Valley, including Musk, and US President Donald Trump, who backed calls for his return to the company. However, Reuters reported that Nvidia’s board is not considering bringing him back as CEO.