Bollywood’s iconic film scenes have found unexpected new stars in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their alleged relationship, turning it into a viral meme fest.
Several AI-generated videos featuring the two have been circulating on X, recreating iconic sequences from popular Hindi films.
One video that has attracted attention recreates a famous scene from the 2002 horror thriller Raaz, originally featuring Dino Morea and Malini Sharma. In the AI-generated version, Jensen Huang and Alice Huang replace the original actors.
In the recreated scene, Alice’s character is heard saying, “Mere itne kareeb mat aao, main tumhe barbad kar dungi (Don’t come so close to me, I will ruin you)”.
Jensen’s AI-generated character responds, “Main barbad hona chahta hoon (I want to be ruined)”.
Watch here:
Jensen Huang be like https://t.co/zpBoFL9QAy
— Amit Singh (@RockstarAmit) November 10, 2026
The meme fest also includes AI-generated movie sequences from Aashiqui, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, and more. Take a look.
Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali!
Jensen Huang living the good Bollywood life. https://t.co/H0IE79PBqP
— Rahul Nanda (@rahulnanda86) November 11, 2026
Tu pyaar hai kisi aur ka…💕😭❤️🩹🕺. One of favourite 90s Hindi Bollywood banger!
Jensen Huang x Elon Musk x Dario Amodei https://t.co/zEVYwLdqJR
— Rahul Nanda (@rahulnanda86) November 10, 2026
@rahulnanda86 Hum Chip De Chuke… https://t.co/bR7CmshAcq
— Politically Incorrect (@JoeBhaiBen) November 10, 2026
Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA when he reached home 😂😂😂 https://t.co/EZXbuwuDZu
— HasnaZarooriHai🇮🇳 (@HasnaZaruriHai) November 10, 2026
Jensen Huang had an affair with a Chinese spy 🇺🇸🇨🇳 https://t.co/tSAyp2lY6N
— Ankita (@Memeswalimulagi) November 9, 2026
Alleged affairs put Nvidia CEO in spotlight
The viral videos come amid reports surrounding Nvidia chief Jensen Huang’s alleged personal relationships. According to The New York Times, Huang is also alleged to have had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice-president of healthcare.
The newspaper reported that five people at Nvidia spoke about the alleged relationship. Two of them reportedly claimed that a video showed Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. However, The New York Times said it had not independently viewed the footage.
The latest allegation comes amid reported scrutiny of Huang’s alleged involvement with Alice, whom US officials have identified as a Chinese intelligence asset, according to the newspaper.