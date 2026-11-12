Bollywood’s iconic film scenes have found unexpected new stars in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang amid the ongoing controversy surrounding their alleged relationship, turning it into a viral meme fest.

Several AI-generated videos featuring the two have been circulating on X, recreating iconic sequences from popular Hindi films.

One video that has attracted attention recreates a famous scene from the 2002 horror thriller Raaz, originally featuring Dino Morea and Malini Sharma. In the AI-generated version, Jensen Huang and Alice Huang replace the original actors.

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In the recreated scene, Alice’s character is heard saying, “Mere itne kareeb mat aao, main tumhe barbad kar dungi (Don’t come so close to me, I will ruin you)”.