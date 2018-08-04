Jennifer Lopez’s Versace denim boots have turned into a hilarious meme

Desi users can’t stop making captioning her boots look. Desi users can’t stop making captioning her boots look.

Jennifer Lopez has always been known for her exquisite style and ravishing sartorial choices and often takes the Internet by storm, wowing Netizens with her fashion choices. The latest appearance of the singer-actor has been no different. Recently, the Shall We Dance star stepped out in a pair of Versace boots made of jeans and the Internet had a meltdown.

Lopez was photographed wearing knee-high, heeled boots that came with a black belt detailing at the hem and sewn up pockets. She wore it to the MTV Studios and Music Choice HQ in New York City.

And as the photos were shared online, it quickly became viral becoming the butt of all jokes. While many were confused and thought that her ‘pants were falling off’, others thought she swapped her pants for boots. Many couldn’t stop mocking and trolling her online saying everything is not okay in the name of fashion. But taking a step further, desi Twitterati trolled the 49-year-old artiste saying it’s apt for ‘Indian style toilet’! Now, her denim boots photos have turned into a viral meme.

Hmmmm that’s gonna be a hell nah from me #jlo I mean they even have belts 😳 I guess going for a poop is a lot easier when your pants are your boots 🤷🏿‍♀️ #fashionfail #jenniferlopez #thelibraloungewithkeisha pic.twitter.com/okREXkEh0w — The Libra Lounge with Keisha (@Libralounge) August 2, 2018

@JLo @Versace boots look like she forgot to pull up her pants after going to the restroom… mama, u are a fashion icon.. but this… this is a sin! pic.twitter.com/Besv8Tr5eP — Nene (@Zole32) August 1, 2018

These pants are very IDEAL for people who have diarrhea throughout the year. 😂🤭 #JenniferLopez #VersaceResort19 #VersaceCelebrities pic.twitter.com/x4JRXNvxba — Adeel Afzal (@MiaanSays) August 1, 2018

It looks like she just stood up after pooping and needs to pull her pants back up. 🤔 https://t.co/xhYiWHk24a — Sonia Gupta (@soniagupta504) August 1, 2018

When you wash a pair of “branded” jeans bought from Janpath. pic.twitter.com/x6QCBZnWnI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 1, 2018

Finally, jeans for the Indian style toilet. pic.twitter.com/B6O035BEoN — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) August 1, 2018

now its perfect pic.twitter.com/Krwliejyvs — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) August 1, 2018

Don’t make fun of her, she had indian food so she is being prepared! #LooseMothion pic.twitter.com/oRASWvgkfv — Devil (@Baredevil_) August 1, 2018

However, her fans ruled that no matter how bizarre or unusual the fashion trend is, Lopez will always slay in style.

Is there anyone more beautiful than this woman? Who else could wear these boots and still look THAT good? This is a rhetorical question, by the way. @JLo pic.twitter.com/2IeEMKnx2G — Susan Martin (@soozymartin) August 1, 2018

What do you think about JLo’s denim boots? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd