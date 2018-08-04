Follow Us:
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Jennifer Lopez’s Versace denim boots have turned into a hilarious meme

While many were confused and thought that Jennifer Lopez's 'pants were falling off', others thought she swapped her pants for boots. Indians are having a blast, posting the photo with funny captions!

jennifer lopez, jennifer lopez denim boots, jennifer lopez boots, jennifer lopez jean boots, jennifer lopez varsace boots, jennifer lopez pant boots, jennifer lopez memes, viral news, indian express Desi users can’t stop making captioning her boots look.

Jennifer Lopez has always been known for her exquisite style and ravishing sartorial choices and often takes the Internet by storm, wowing Netizens with her fashion choices. The latest appearance of the singer-actor has been no different. Recently, the Shall We Dance star stepped out in a pair of Versace boots made of jeans and the Internet had a meltdown.

Lopez was photographed wearing knee-high, heeled boots that came with a black belt detailing at the hem and sewn up pockets. She wore it to the MTV Studios and Music Choice HQ in New York City.

And as the photos were shared online, it quickly became viral becoming the butt of all jokes. While many were confused and thought that her ‘pants were falling off’, others thought she swapped her pants for boots. Many couldn’t stop mocking and trolling her online saying everything is not okay in the name of fashion. But taking a step further, desi Twitterati trolled the 49-year-old artiste saying it’s apt for ‘Indian style toilet’! Now, her denim boots photos have turned into a viral meme.

However, her fans ruled that no matter how bizarre or unusual the fashion trend is, Lopez will always slay in style.

What do you think about JLo’s denim boots? Tell us in comments below.

