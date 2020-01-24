Lucky boots and superstitions: Jeff Bezos gets candid in interview with SRK, Zoya Akhtar

Jeff Bezos was in India for a three-day visit to mark three years of Amazon prime video in India. Jeff Bezos was in India for a three-day visit to mark three years of Amazon prime video in India.

Being an aerospace engineer and the CEO of a multinational company doesn’t stop Jeff Bezos from being a tad bit superstitious. The multi-millionaire, during a candid chat with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Zoya Akhtar, revealed that he is superstitious and believes in power.

Talking about his Human Spaceflight start-up, Blue Origin, Bezos also revealed that he has a pair of “lucky boots”, which he wears for every single launch of his company’s space vehicles.

Providing explanation to his belief he said, “We only had one failure at the very beginning of the programme, and that’s the only time I did not wear the lucky boots, hence providing the evidence.”

The Amazon CEO has been open about his superstitions when he posted a picture on his Twitter account back in 2016. In the tweet, he talked about the Blue Original’s successful launch of its new space vehicle and also talked about his boots, telling it was given to him by a friend.

Later in 2018, he posted another picture of him donning the cowboy boots on his Instagram page with the caption: “The lucky boots worked again.”

Bezos was in India for a three-day visit to mark three-years of Amazon Prime video in India when he met with Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akthar. During his stay, he visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Delhi and took a tour of Taj Mahal in Agra. He also paid a visit to the Amazon’s silent delivery station in Mumbai.

