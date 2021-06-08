scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
‘Godspeed Bezos’: Netizens react after Jeff Bezos announces space travel with brother

Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 7, the billionaire said that he plans to travel with his brother Mark Bezos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 5:27:10 pm
Jeff Bezos, Space travel with brother, Twitter reaction, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos and brother in space memes, Jeff Bezos space travel jokes, Viral news, Indian Express news

Twitter was abuzz with multitude of reactions after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced that he will go to space when his company, Blue Origin, launches its first passenger-carrying mission next month.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 7, the billionaire said that he plans to travel with his brother Mark Bezos. The launch is currently scheduled to take place on July 20, about two weeks after he plans to step down as CEO of Amazon.com Inc.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space,” Bezos said in the post. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he wrote, sharing the news.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As soon as the news broke, many reacted to the news on Twitter. #JeffBezos also dominated trends on Twitter, globally. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to Bloomberg, Blue Origin is auctioning off one seat on its New Shepard rocket for the July 20 flight. The seat will be the only one available for purchase on the flight, and the proceeds will go to Blue Origin’s foundation, ‘Club for the Future’, which promotes math and science education.

Jeff and Mark Bezos’ trip will last 11 minutes, reaching the suborbital space which will be at an altitude of about 100 kilometres (62 miles), above the Earth.

