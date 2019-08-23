‘Who got the job’, ask netizens after Jeff Bezos shares first job ad he had posted 25 years ago

Jeff Bezos, world’s richest man and the CEO of American technology multinational Amazon, recently took to social media to share the first job ad he had posted for his then start-up company 25 years ago. Dated August 22, 1994, the ad was posted when Bezos had not even finalised the name of the platform, which is now the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace.

Seeking “extremely talented C/C++/Unix developers”, the ad was shared by Bezos on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “I posted our first job opening 25 years ago today when I hadn’t even settled on the name Amazon yet. Feels like yesterday.”

According to a CNBC report, the ad was posted on Usenet, an online public bulletin board and discussion network started in 1980. The ad resurfaced on social media after it was shared by TV anchor Jon Erlichman and later by Bezos himself.

It did not take long for the post to go viral and trigger a buzz on social media with many expressing curiosity over the person who finally got the job. Moreover, some also praised Bezos and called his success “Legendary”. “Who would’ve thought that after 25 years you will become 2 times richer than the person who created the OS of the computer that you were using. Damn! Legendary!” read many of the many comments on the viral post.