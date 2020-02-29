Follow Us:
Saturday, February 29, 2020
TikTok star lays out rice grains to measure Jeff Bezos’s net worth, video goes viral

Humphrey Yang who is an e-Commerce and freelancer from Silicon Valley created a striking illustration of how wealthy the amazon founder using grains of rice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 29, 2020 8:48:14 pm
Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos net worth, Jeff Bezos net worth illustration, Jeff Bezos net worth illustration with rice, Rice grain video explains Jeff Bezos net worth, TikTok video, TikTok video explains Jeff Bezos net worth, TikTok viral video, Trending, Indian Express news Yang’s video struck chords with a vast majority and prompted various socio-political discussion on Twitter.

A TikTok star has created a video that illustrates the net worth of tech giant and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and it has gone massively viral. Humphrey Yang, who is an e-Commerce and freelancer from Silicon Valley, created a striking illustration of how wealthy the Amazon founder is, using grains of rice.

Yang, who boasts of 244,900 followers on the short-form video-sharing app, usually creates financial literacy videos. To prepare the illustration, the 32-year-old imagined that a single grain of rice represented 100,000 therefore, in order to show 1 million, he counted out 10 grains. He then proceeded to count 10,000 grains out from the lot, to represent 1 billion.

Since the first part of the video was well circulated on social media, he decided to come up with a second part in which he goes on to estimate how many pounds of rice is needed to estimate 122 billion- which was the net worth Bezos at that time.

With the help of two large sacks of rice, he reveals that 58 pounds of rice were needed to represent the net worth of the tech giant.

Yang’s video struck a chord with a vast majority and prompted various socio-political discussions on Twitter. Take a look at some reaction here:

