TikTok star lays out rice grains to measure Jeff Bezos’s net worth, video goes viral

Yang’s video struck chords with a vast majority and prompted various socio-political discussion on Twitter. Yang’s video struck chords with a vast majority and prompted various socio-political discussion on Twitter.

A TikTok star has created a video that illustrates the net worth of tech giant and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and it has gone massively viral. Humphrey Yang, who is an e-Commerce and freelancer from Silicon Valley, created a striking illustration of how wealthy the Amazon founder is, using grains of rice.

Watch the video here

Yang, who boasts of 244,900 followers on the short-form video-sharing app, usually creates financial literacy videos. To prepare the illustration, the 32-year-old imagined that a single grain of rice represented 100,000 therefore, in order to show 1 million, he counted out 10 grains. He then proceeded to count 10,000 grains out from the lot, to represent 1 billion.

Since the first part of the video was well circulated on social media, he decided to come up with a second part in which he goes on to estimate how many pounds of rice is needed to estimate 122 billion- which was the net worth Bezos at that time.

With the help of two large sacks of rice, he reveals that 58 pounds of rice were needed to represent the net worth of the tech giant.

Yang’s video struck a chord with a vast majority and prompted various socio-political discussions on Twitter. Take a look at some reaction here:

He said eat the rich literally — 𝓒𝓸𝓻𝓮𝔂 🚰 (@im_koreyy) February 28, 2020

My jaw dropped. Thank you for this visual perspective! — Bianca Saikaley (@BiancaRogers_23) February 28, 2020

I thoroughly enjoy these videos — ©DThurst™ (@I_Am_DariusT) February 28, 2020

Burn Amazon, not The Amazon — Seravorn (@seravorn) February 29, 2020

i appreciate this so much because i’m a visual learner. i have to see it to get it and on god this nigga got too much money. — Ari Lennox Stan Account (@thebaldbae) February 28, 2020

omg…i make a crumb of one piece of rice/year😭 — Michelle Napier (@mmichellenapier) February 28, 2020

Could you do a third version showing the rice coming in from interest payments? — Matthew Dockrey (@gfish) February 28, 2020

What size is an Amazon employee’s salary? — Kate (@KateLSpring) February 28, 2020

All that money came from somewhere. It was distributed upward. — Groots (@GretaGroots) February 29, 2020

i wish i had even one grain of rice bahaha — spicy baked potato (@Mishfishhh) February 28, 2020

If he paid everyone student loans. What would that look like? — Kzi 👑 (@thewadeeffect) February 28, 2020

Gross. Not you or your analogies, the disproportionate wealth. — Stacey 🇨🇦 (@AnaDHami) February 28, 2020

Pass the soy sauce and let’s each the rich! — Thought Criminal (@Handsome_Hugh) February 28, 2020

That’s a very elaborate video to fix your wet keyboard. — A Double D Why? (@AddyBrainwave) February 28, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd