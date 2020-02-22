Deepfake of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in Star Trek universe goes viral

Though deep fake videos are a case of a concern, Star Trek fans gave a hoot to the video, due to the impressive technology used. Though deep fake videos are a case of a concern, Star Trek fans gave a hoot to the video, due to the impressive technology used.

An impressive deepfake of tech billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk placed in a Start Trek scene is making rounds on the Internet. The video, which was shared by The Faking on Youtube, features Bezos and Musk in the pilot episode of the original Star Trek series, ‘The Cage’. Using hi-tech video altering technology, Bezos is seen imposed on the body of one of the bulbous-headed alien race the Talosians while Musk plays the human captain Pike.

“In the not too distant future, Elon Musk will save us from the captivity of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon illusion,” The Fakening wrote on the video’s description. The channel specialises in altering videos with high tech technology and placing celebrities in odd backdrops.

The video shows the two tech giants discussing technology and human captivity. The is the second Star Trek cameo for the Amazon CEO as he had appeared in the 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, as the big-headed alien.

Through this, not the space dreams that both the tech giants have in mind right now, the video, due to its impressive use of technology got hoots from many Star Trek fans. Take a look at some of the comments here:

For those of you who don’t know, deepfake is a type of artificial intelligence used to create convincing video and audio hoaxes. They are widely used in revenge porn, financial frauds and fake news.

