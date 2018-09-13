Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Here’s why world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos of Amazon wore pajamas to a board meeting

It was not Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos alone. With #PJammin, scores of Amazon employees joined their boss to support the cause and and went to work wearing pajamas and in their night suit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 2:00:58 pm
jeff bezos, amazon CEO, jeff bezos pajamas, jeff bezos pajamas to work pjammin, amazon employees wear pjs to work, childhood cancer awareness month, amazon childhood cancer initiative, viral news, indian express “Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!” he wrote on Instagram. (Source: Jeff Bezos/ Instagram)
To raise awareness about childhood cancer, which is the second leading cause of death in the US between kids aged 4 and 14, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wore pajamas to a meeting on Wednesday. Donning a black night suit with white piping, paired with bedroom slippers, Bezos stood out from the rest of his team. He took to Instagram to explain his unusual sartorial choice. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month,” he wrote saying Amazon employees around the globe will be wearing pjs to work to show their solidarity and support to children suffering from the deadly disease.

“Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!” he added.

And taking a look at social media, it’s not Bezos alone. With #PJammin, scores of Amazon employees joined their boss to support the cause and drive attention to raise awareness.

“Another way we’re raising awareness is through our special #GoGold boxes – you may receive one during September,” he added. Go Gold boxes by Amazon are special packing boxes adorned with a gold ribbon — the international symbol of childhood cancer.

