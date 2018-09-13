Here’s why world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos of Amazon wore pajamas to a board meeting

“Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!” he wrote on Instagram. (Source: Jeff Bezos/ Instagram) “Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!” he wrote on Instagram. (Source: Jeff Bezos/ Instagram)

To raise awareness about childhood cancer, which is the second leading cause of death in the US between kids aged 4 and 14, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wore pajamas to a meeting on Wednesday. Donning a black night suit with white piping, paired with bedroom slippers, Bezos stood out from the rest of his team. He took to Instagram to explain his unusual sartorial choice. “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month,” he wrote saying Amazon employees around the globe will be wearing pjs to work to show their solidarity and support to children suffering from the deadly disease.

“Never have I been more comfortable at an Amazon board meeting!” he added.

Today we’re #PJammin with @accorg to raise awareness about childhood cancer — and everyone in the office is getting involved! #GoGold pic.twitter.com/ImA1cEDVJh — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 12, 2018

Minnesota is in Seattle for @Amazon Pajama Day! Children with cancer spend weeks in hospitals in their pajamas, and today Kat, Jeremy and I are joining with thousands of other Amazonians in showing these brave kids they’re not alone. #GoGold #MSP9 #PJammin #DeliveringSmiles pic.twitter.com/QeXRhFrExi — Nathan Vaughn (@OneGreatNathan) September 12, 2018

And taking a look at social media, it’s not Bezos alone. With #PJammin, scores of Amazon employees joined their boss to support the cause and drive attention to raise awareness.

In support of childhood cancer awareness we held our leadership team meeting in Fukuoka, Japan in PJs @Amazon #PJammin pic.twitter.com/wInfr5vT2r — Peter Vermeulen (@pvermeul_peter) September 13, 2018

Great to see the entire team #Pjammin today to raise awareness for the many children fighting cancer! #GrownMenInOnesies #GoGold pic.twitter.com/cpbAEjlVRz — Udit Madan (@uditmadan86) September 13, 2018

#PJammin at ABE4 today! I got to wear my coveted Broadway Playbill Pajamas amongst many comfy plaid pants and a lot of grown men who owned onesies… #AmazonGoesGold @AmazonVestLife pic.twitter.com/kSpEvzMGQX — Maddy Gerhard (@MaddyGerhard) September 13, 2018

#gsf #gogold #pjammin to raise awareness for the fight against childhood cancer. Find a cause and support it. Mine was a donation to Seattle children’s hospital. pic.twitter.com/S0ialvxjMm — Rebecca gansert (@GansertRebecca) September 13, 2018

Pjammin at SDF1 in Campbellsville Kentucky! Raising awareness, providing support, and showing the love for precious children fighting this terrible battle. #GoGold #PJammin pic.twitter.com/vVF4sVAZob — Carlos De La Garza (@CarlosDLG1994) September 12, 2018

“Another way we’re raising awareness is through our special #GoGold boxes – you may receive one during September,” he added. Go Gold boxes by Amazon are special packing boxes adorned with a gold ribbon — the international symbol of childhood cancer.

