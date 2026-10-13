Work just 3 days a week? Jeff Bezos says AI could change future of work

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos believes artificial intelligence could eventually change how people work, allowing some to earn enough to support their families without putting in five days a week.

Bezos said AI-driven productivity gains could make shorter workweeks a reality, with some people choosing to work just three days a week and others stepping away from their jobs altogether.

Speaking to Fox News last Wednesday, Bezos said AI-driven economic changes could give people more freedom to decide how much they want to work. “Some people will decide, ‘I can support my family working three days a week.’ That’s what productivity in the economy means,” he said.

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Bezos also suggested that rising productivity could make two-income households less necessary.

“You’re not going to need to have a two-earner household. If you want it, fine. If you don’t want to have it, one of the people might drop out,” Bezos said. “It’s going to be difficult to hire people, because the productivity in the economy will make it so that [if] people don’t want to work two jobs, they won’t have to.”

His outlook stands in contrast to warnings from other technology leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who have raised concerns about the risks associated with AI.

‘Good thing for society’

Bezos, however, sees the technology as an opportunity to reshape the economy and improve people’s quality of life.

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That optimism does not mean he is convinced every company investing in AI will succeed. Asked whether the current AI boom amounts to a bubble, Bezos said it was “hard to know”.

While he believes technology has genuine potential, he acknowledged that the rush to develop and commercialise it has made it difficult to distinguish promising businesses from those unlikely to deliver.

“What I do know is the technology is real. I think this is a good thing for society. It’s tricky for investors. Every experiment gets funded — good ideas and bad ideas. In the moment, in the tussle of this, it’s hard for investors to know the difference between the good ideas and the bad ideas.”

Bezos is not alone in predicting that AI could reduce the amount of time people spend at work.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has suggested that advances in the technology could make a four-day working week possible, and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has predicted that people might work just three and a half days a week, according to Fortune.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has gone a step further, arguing that improvements in AI and robotics could eventually make employment optional. He has suggested that this shift could happen within the next 10 to 20 years, pointing to a future in which people may no longer need to work to meet their basic needs.