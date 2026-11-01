‘Worst Dumbledore costume ever’: J D Vance’s Harry Potter Halloween look goes viral

US Vice President J D Vance brought a magical twist to Halloween celebrations this year by dressing up as Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter film series.

The festive family costumes quickly caught attention on social media after Vance shared a video and a family photograph showcasing their Halloween celebrations.

J D Vance as Professor Dumbledore

In the video, Vance stands on a decorated porch wearing a long silver-grey wig, a matching pointed hat, and a shiny silver robe. He holds his baby son, dressed in a knitted costume with large ears resembling Dobby.

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“Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun. Be safe. Eat a lot of candy,” Vance says in the video.