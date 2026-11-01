‘Worst Dumbledore costume ever’: J D Vance’s Harry Potter Halloween look goes viral

US Vice President J D Vance brought a magical twist to Halloween celebrations this year by dressing up as Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter film series.
The festive family costumes quickly caught attention on social media after Vance shared a video and a family photograph showcasing their Halloween celebrations.
J D Vance as Professor Dumbledore
In the video, Vance stands on a decorated porch wearing a long silver-grey wig, a matching pointed hat, and a shiny silver robe. He holds his baby son, dressed in a knitted costume with large ears resembling Dobby.
“Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun. Be safe. Eat a lot of candy,” Vance says in the video.
Happy Halloween everyone! https://t.co/RkEgQiT9xM
— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions. “That’s the worst Dumbledore costume I’ve ever seen,” a user wrote. “That doesn’t even remotely look like Dumbledore,” another user commented.
“Politics aside, that baby is ridiculously cute,” a third user reacted.
The Vice President also shared a family photograph featuring the entire Second Family dressed in Harry Potter-inspired costumes. One of the children appeared dressed as Harry Potter, while another wore a spider costume. Pumpkins and autumn-themed lights added to the festive atmosphere.
Sharing the photograph, Vance captioned the post, “Happy Halloween from the Second Family!”
Happy Halloween from the Second Family! https://t.co/N4mbc6BowX
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2026
This is not the first time Vance has attracted attention for his Halloween costume. Last year, on October 31, he dressed up as his own viral “Fat JD” meme, recreating the internet-famous look with a curly wig and exaggerated wide eyes.