scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Jaw-dropping video shows man lying on hammock between hilltops, terrifies netizens

The man’s act sent shivers down the spine of several internet users.

man lies on hammock between mountains, adventure videos, hammock between mountains, shocking video, indian expressAs per Spain's official tourism website, Pyrenees, the mountain range extend for more than 400 kilometres between Navarre, Aragon and Catalonia.

Adventure junkies push limits for some adrenaline rush and jaw-dropping videos of their exploits often leave netizens awestruck. A man enjoying his leisure time on a hammock tied between two hilltops in Italy has gone viral.

The clip shared on Reddit shows the man lying on the hammock and operating a camera. He turns his hand to give a bird’s eye view of the place. Steep snow-clad mountains are seen in their vastness. Terrifyingly, the hammock is seen tied between two hilltops.

ALSO READ |Woman digs into a burger at 10,000 feet while skydiving. Watch

“Hammock atop the Pyrenees in Spain,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1,59,800 views on the social media platform. The man’s act sent shivers down the spine of several internet users. A user commented, “I don’t think that being in the hammock would be half as terrifying as getting in or worse, getting out.” Another user commented, “That’s a nope from me. I’m not scared of heights, but I am scared of falling from heights.” A third user wrote, “No thanks… I’m perfectly fine with never experiencing this.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Carbon Billionair...
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafesPremium
Bun maska and berry pulao: The history of Mumbai’s Irani cafes

As per Spain’s official tourism website, the Pyrenees mountain range extends for more than 400km between Navarre, Aragon and Catalonia. The mountain range existing horizontally along the north side of Spain seems like a natural border with the rest of Europe. The picturesque Atlas mountains are a sight to behold with lush green vegetation, several rives and villages close to the foothills.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 07:04:42 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru airport’s ‘T2 can handle 25mn flyers a year, will be operational after 30-45 days’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement