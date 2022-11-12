Jaw-dropping video shows man lying on hammock between hilltops, terrifies netizens

Adventure junkies push limits for some adrenaline rush and jaw-dropping videos of their exploits often leave netizens awestruck. A man enjoying his leisure time on a hammock tied between two hilltops in Italy has gone viral.

The clip shared on Reddit shows the man lying on the hammock and operating a camera. He turns his hand to give a bird’s eye view of the place. Steep snow-clad mountains are seen in their vastness. Terrifyingly, the hammock is seen tied between two hilltops.

“Hammock atop the Pyrenees in Spain,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 1,59,800 views on the social media platform. The man’s act sent shivers down the spine of several internet users. A user commented, “I don’t think that being in the hammock would be half as terrifying as getting in or worse, getting out.” Another user commented, “That’s a nope from me. I’m not scared of heights, but I am scared of falling from heights.” A third user wrote, “No thanks… I’m perfectly fine with never experiencing this.”

As per Spain’s official tourism website, the Pyrenees mountain range extends for more than 400km between Navarre, Aragon and Catalonia. The mountain range existing horizontally along the north side of Spain seems like a natural border with the rest of Europe. The picturesque Atlas mountains are a sight to behold with lush green vegetation, several rives and villages close to the foothills.