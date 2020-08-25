scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Watch: Jaw-dropping footage of two whales jumping out of water and spinning

A whale was seen jumping in the air and doing a 360-degree spin before splashing back into the water. It was soon joined by a companion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2020 4:38:13 pm
whales jump out of water newfoundland, humpback whales 360 degree spin, whale spinning in air, whale in air spin, hale breaching, viral videos, indian expressThe daughter had requested her father to take her on a whale watching tour and had once-in-a-lifetime experience. (Sean Russell/ Russell)

A father and daughter who had set off fishing near the Canadian coast ended up capturing remarkable footage of two whales jumping out of the water and spinning in the air.

Sean Russell and his daughter Sarah had set out on Sunday to catch some cod off the Conception Bay in Newfoundland when they noticed a whale swimming very close to their boat. And as they watched, they performed what Russell said was a ‘ballet’.

A whale was seen jumping in the air and doing a 360-degree spin before splashing back into the water and joined by its companion.

Russell told CBC that the two whales had been quietly doing their own thing for almost an hour until their behaviour changed, and the whales swam up to the boat. He said he just brought out his camera in case they get a lucky shot, but they got way more than than they expected.

“They came right up to us, and we thought we may have spooked them or something, but they dove right under our boat,” he said.

“It was mind-blowing,” Sarah, his 10-year-old daughter, told Global News. “I didn’t know they could do that.”

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Jack Lawson, a marine scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, told CBC Radio that it’s not unusual for whales to be found in the region this time of the year and breaching water. “Whales can gain as much as 12 pounds per hour feeding on several tonnes of food per day, before heading south to spend much of the rest of the year fasting and breeding,” he told CBC Radio.

