Watch: Jaw-dropping footage of two whales jumping out of water and spinning

The daughter had requested her father to take her on a whale watching tour and had once-in-a-lifetime experience. (Sean Russell/ Russell)

A father and daughter who had set off fishing near the Canadian coast ended up capturing remarkable footage of two whales jumping out of the water and spinning in the air.

Sean Russell and his daughter Sarah had set out on Sunday to catch some cod off the Conception Bay in Newfoundland when they noticed a whale swimming very close to their boat. And as they watched, they performed what Russell said was a ‘ballet’.

A whale was seen jumping in the air and doing a 360-degree spin before splashing back into the water and joined by its companion.

Russell told CBC that the two whales had been quietly doing their own thing for almost an hour until their behaviour changed, and the whales swam up to the boat. He said he just brought out his camera in case they get a lucky shot, but they got way more than than they expected.

“They came right up to us, and we thought we may have spooked them or something, but they dove right under our boat,” he said.

“It was mind-blowing,” Sarah, his 10-year-old daughter, told Global News. “I didn’t know they could do that.”

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Most majestic video ever? Oh my goodness. Newfoundland, bruh…pic.twitter.com/5I9daIwUhq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 25, 2020

I would cry so many tears of joy. This is actually my dream. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) August 25, 2020

Holy crap… That’s some serious serendipity for them to have been recording at that precise moment, in that precise place. — Vivek (Veeve) Jha (@veevejha) August 25, 2020

Its like the whale is putting on a gymnast show :D “And here is the double twist jump”. Incredible.https://t.co/Mh2tcFKKGA — Karina Voggel ✨🔭 (@KarinaVoggel) August 25, 2020

Watching this incredible display of nature on loop lowered my blood pressure by 15 points. P.S. I’d have had the EXACT same reaction as that kid. https://t.co/QrB9LfiZpF — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) August 25, 2020

I’d probably faint after seeing that pure shock & joy Omg — Marissa Moreno (@mmoreno1979) August 25, 2020

We are all that kid… — Stephanie 🗽 (@30InSeattle) August 25, 2020

I would be crying with joy!😭Beautiful ! — Katey 🦦 (@kateykelley77) August 25, 2020

I think this might be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. I think I need to find a way to see something like this in person. — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) August 25, 2020

That whale thought they were making a Tik Tok! 🤣🤣🤣 — T’Challa at ya boi!! (@hustledetector) August 25, 2020

Better than a 360 dunk in an NBA playoff game? #NBA https://t.co/lkz77vaeYY — Swäv 🔱 (@SwavZielin) August 25, 2020

Jack Lawson, a marine scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, told CBC Radio that it’s not unusual for whales to be found in the region this time of the year and breaching water. “Whales can gain as much as 12 pounds per hour feeding on several tonnes of food per day, before heading south to spend much of the rest of the year fasting and breeding,” he told CBC Radio.

