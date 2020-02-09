Follow Us:
Sunday, February 09, 2020
‘Just a replica’: New Zealand boy imitates Bumrah’s bowling action, video goes viral

"What a joy to see NZ kids imitating Indian bowler? Reminds me of time when we Indians kids pretended to be Sir Richard Hadlee in our maidens," wrote a user while commenting on the viral video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 9, 2020 5:49:28 pm
ind vs ban, jasprit Bumrah, england kid Jasprit Bumrah bowling actions viral video, india, indian cricketers, Jasprit Bumrah score The 7-second viral clip has prompted many reactions online many praising the little boy.

Remember the elderly woman who shot into the limelight last year for perfectly nailing Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action! Now, a video of a child from New Zealand imitating Bumrah’s uncanny and unorthodox action has impressed many after it went viral on social media.

The viral clip was retweeted by former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris after it was shared on Twitter by user @OlliePringle63 along with a caption that read, “How good is this kid’s impersonation of @Jaspritbumrah93 in Auckland.” Viewed over 50,000 times, the clip features a little boy emulating Bumrah’s style while bowling.

Watch the video here:

The 7-second viral clip has led to a flood of reactions online, with many praising the little boy. “What a joy to see NZ kids imitating Indian bowler? Reminds me of time when we Indians kids pretended to be Sir Richard Hadlee in our maidens,” wrote a user. Another tweeted, “This tells a lot about Burmah. He is already a legend. Peoples are admiring him through these things.”

What do you have to say about this kid’s bowling style? Tell us in the comments section below.

