‘Just a replica’: New Zealand boy imitates Bumrah’s bowling action, video goes viral

Remember the elderly woman who shot into the limelight last year for perfectly nailing Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action! Now, a video of a child from New Zealand imitating Bumrah’s uncanny and unorthodox action has impressed many after it went viral on social media.

The viral clip was retweeted by former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris after it was shared on Twitter by user @OlliePringle63 along with a caption that read, “How good is this kid’s impersonation of @Jaspritbumrah93 in Auckland.” Viewed over 50,000 times, the clip features a little boy emulating Bumrah’s style while bowling.

Watch the video here:

The 7-second viral clip has led to a flood of reactions online, with many praising the little boy. “What a joy to see NZ kids imitating Indian bowler? Reminds me of time when we Indians kids pretended to be Sir Richard Hadlee in our maidens,” wrote a user. Another tweeted, “This tells a lot about Burmah. He is already a legend. Peoples are admiring him through these things.”

Success be like, an Indian pacer getting this popular is a sheer delight for any cricketing fan who has seen 90’s toothless Indian pace attack. https://t.co/QZFUx4dbdB — Nikhil Kumar (@crispnikhil) February 9, 2020

Growing up in India during 90s and early 2000s, we used to imitate @BrettLee_58 , @glennmcgrath11 actions now @Jaspritbumrah93 is inspiring many youngsters across the hemisphere #ChangingTimes https://t.co/7NDMl4ZPyn — Vignesh (@vicky31089) February 8, 2020

What a joy to see nz kids imitating indian bowler? Reminds me of time when we Indians kids pretended to be Sir Richard Hadlee in our maidens.. — Mohan.Palanisamy (@mohansmusings) February 8, 2020

This tells alot about bumrah. He is already a legend. Peoples are admiring him through this things. — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) February 8, 2020

What do you have to say about this kid’s bowling style? Tell us in the comments section below.

