‘I wish I was fat like this’: Jason Momoa’s fans defend actor after trolls body shame him

American actor Jason Momoa, who was last seen as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, was recently body-shamed after a shirtless picture of him went viral on social media. According to the Independent, the actor was photographed holidaying with his wife Lisa Bonet in Venice but many criticised the actor for his physique.

However, the criticism of the former Game of Thrones star did not go well with his fans, who were quick to call out the people for body-shaming the actor.

“Jason Mamoa is getting body-shamed on the Internet today for this picture of him on vacation because he’s “fat now” and has a “dad bod”… and I’m officially never taking my shirt off ever again as long as I live. Not even in the shower,” read a sarcastic tweet by user @cultofdusty1 in support of Momoa.

Jason Mamoa is getting body shamed on the internet today for this picture of him on vacation bc he’s “fat now” and has a “dad bod”… and I’m officially never taking my shirt off ever again as long as I live. Not even in the shower. pic.twitter.com/pXABzgH0Yt — Dusty Smith 🥤 (@cultofdusty1) July 10, 2019

The post soon gained traction with many coming up with hilarious reactions to the criticism. Some also tweeted about the “Unrealistic body expectations” people have from actors. “Unrealistic body expectations is no longer a female-only thing culturally. The idea that male actors have to be muscled up and chiselled for almost any role is really really new but seems here to stay.

How is this a dad bod? Dad’s wish they have this bod. Put some damn respect on Jason Momoa’s name pic.twitter.com/DSaxvF6ajQ

— D Fretter (@dfretter_) July 8, 2019

Anyone brave enough to tell him that he’s fat (he isn’t) to his face? No, didn’t think so. — Tony the Dwyver (@Dwyertd) July 10, 2019

If that dude is fat, then… oh… oh, no. — Randbrick (@HitherToFore) July 10, 2019

it’s amazing how much power internet trolls have on people’ psyche- btw, he looks better than most 20 year olds😤 — 🤯WHERE IS THE OVERSIGHT?🤬#NancyStepDown! (@USofGilead) July 10, 2019

good god, I wish I was “fat” like this — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) July 10, 2019

Many men would kill for that gorgeous dad bod. — Weltschmerz, The Musical (@ArentYOUNice) July 11, 2019