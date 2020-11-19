Jason Momoa surprises little Aquaman fan battling cancer by calling him

The actor was touched by Danny's video from earlier this week and decided to video call him.

A boy fighting cancer in Boston was in for a big surprise when actor Jason Momoa, best known for playing superhero Aquaman on screen, decided to call and speak with him. The video of their interaction is now being widely shared online.

Danny Sheehan from Marshfield is a big fan of Aquaman, so he was naturally overjoyed when he was recently gifted a toy of the superhero. When Momoa saw the video of the boy’s celebration he decided to call Sheehan.

Seven-year-old Sheehan has been battling cancer since January 2017 when he was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, which is cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.

Thanking those who brought the video to his attention, Momoa wrote in an Instagram post: “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him.”

Momoa also tagged the studio Warner Bros. Pictures and if they could get Sheehan an Aquaman Trident. Momoa also shared the link to the Sheehan family’s GoFundMe Page so people could make donations towards the child’s treatment.

The video of Sheehan that caught Momoa’s attention was made when a photographer gifted the boy the figure during a family photoshoot.

The Aquaman figure was among some of the gifts photographer Corey Taylor gifted his the boy and recorded Sheehan’s reaction when he opened it.

“Oh my God! My favorite one! I LOVE AQUAMAN!” Sheehan shouted when he opened the gift.

The boy’s mother had thanked the photographer for the surprise. “The past few nights have been hard for D because of new spinal pain but today he shined with excitement and pure joy!” she had said.

“When Danny had that reaction to Aquaman I think myself and my husband were just shocked because it was so guttural and pure. It was so great to have Danny’s spirit captured so succinctly, it was just a true gift,” his mother Natalie told CBS Boston.

Natalie said that the child has been “amazing” through the various rounds of treatment which included multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and a stem cell transplant. His parents share posts about their son daily on Facebook — both the highs and lows — in a way to help other families dealing with cancer.

