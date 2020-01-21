Follow Us:
Viral video: Jason Momoa ‘loses’ arm-wrestling match with child during hospital visit

The actor placed a high stake bet with the boy in the wheelchair and because Momoa lost, the boy will be visiting the set of the actor's next film.

Updated: January 21, 2020 4:47:05 pm
jason momoa, jason momoa visit kids in hospital, jason momoa arm wrestling match with kids, good news, entertainment news, indian express, The sweet video of Joshua defeating Aquaman is melting hearts online.

Actor Jason Momoa may be used to being the tough guy on screen, but a video of him losing an arm-wrestling match to a young boy in Pittsburgh is now going viral.

Momoa spent a day off from his shooting schedule to visit children at the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he challenged a young boy with a high stake bet.

“Me and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident,” the actor wrote on Instagram. He also added that since Joshua had won, he will get to visit the set of his upcoming film.

In the clip, the boy’s mother is seen asking whose muscles are bigger, and Joshua responds, “mine.”

Watch the video here:

Momoa posted multiple photos of him with other children and wrote that “the greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy.”

The photos quickly went viral, and many praised Momoa for visiting the children and inviting them to his film’s set.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Momoa is currently shooting a film for Netflix, and has been spending a lot of time interacting and greeting locals in locations like restaurants to hospitals.

