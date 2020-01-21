Viral video: Jason Momoa ‘loses’ arm-wrestling match with child during hospital visit

The sweet video of Joshua defeating Aquaman is melting hearts online. The sweet video of Joshua defeating Aquaman is melting hearts online.

Actor Jason Momoa may be used to being the tough guy on screen, but a video of him losing an arm-wrestling match to a young boy in Pittsburgh is now going viral.

Momoa spent a day off from his shooting schedule to visit children at the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he challenged a young boy with a high stake bet.

“Me and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident,” the actor wrote on Instagram. He also added that since Joshua had won, he will get to visit the set of his upcoming film.

In the clip, the boy’s mother is seen asking whose muscles are bigger, and Joshua responds, “mine.”

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Jason Momoa told a boy at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh that if he beat him at arm wrestling, he could visit the “Aquaman” set 💙 pic.twitter.com/DdSlTZUkAU — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2020

Momoa posted multiple photos of him with other children and wrote that “the greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy.”

The photos quickly went viral, and many praised Momoa for visiting the children and inviting them to his film’s set.

Love this. That little boy has a lifetime memory. — colabyrd6250 (@colabyrd6250) January 21, 2020

It takes someone with a very big heart ❤️ to take time to come and spend with these sick kids👍👍Well done Jason Mamoa God bless you. — Anita L.S. (@AnitaLS2) January 21, 2020

You are our hero, Jason. Those children will never forget what you did. 😘 — SUSAN DI GIORGIO (@susan00696838) January 21, 2020

What a sweet thing to do! Lift people’s spirits thank you💕💕 — Booboobot1 (@booboobot1) January 20, 2020

Thanks for your Big heart, Jason! We are so glad you’re in Pittsburgh and thinking of others. Your a special guy! Thanks 😊! — Dana Knight (@Faithhillfan1) January 20, 2020

Love that he’s taking the time to get to know and support our amazing city! Made those families days!❤❤❤❤❤ — Michelle KH (@keal19) January 21, 2020

Jason, you are a real GOOD man, thank you for all the attention and kindness that you provide around you — Bolleke (@MireilleSchoon2) January 20, 2020

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Momoa is currently shooting a film for Netflix, and has been spending a lot of time interacting and greeting locals in locations like restaurants to hospitals.

