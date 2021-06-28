Jason Derulo just made the perfect jalebis and desi netizens cannot keep calm

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 2 million views.

American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo recently showed off his jalebi making skills in a video and desi Twitterati cannot seem to keep calm.

The video, which was initially shared on the singer’s TikTok page, showed him boiling the milk, making the batter and frying the spirals.

With the mash-up song “Jalebi Baby”, by Derulo and Tesher playing in the background, the singer was also seen dipping the spirals in sugar syrup before serving it on a platter.

Take a look here:

Those who came across the video were impressed with the singer’s jalebi making skills. “Welcome to the Asian family (sic),” a fan wrote in the video’s comment section. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For the uninitiated, Jalebi is an Indian sweet snack popular all in South Asia and the Middle East. Made by deep-frying maida batter and then soaked in sugar syrup, it is popularly seen in pretzel or circular spiral shapes.